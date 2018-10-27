There was one thing, though, he was disappointed with and it was at two of his biggest—and most experienced—guys on the court: Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar.

Frank Martin sat at the podium Friday night after his team lost an exhibition to Augusta and wasn’t in a terrible mood. He said a loss like that was “good for us” and he “let it happen” to give younger players a wake up call after a bad week of practice.

“If I’m disappointed in something I’m disappointed in the two big guys that have played more games than anybody, because neither one came here prepared to play,” “I’m disappointed in that.”

Also see: Insider scoop on a few big football targets, visitors

The two players that have combined to start all but four games the last two seasons, were either nonexistent or making bad plays on both ends of the court Friday night, Martin said.

They combined for 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

For Silva, the biggest thing for him this year was not making every basket a “fistfight,” to use Martin’s work for it, but it somewhat reverted back to that against the Jaguars.

Martin left frustrated with Silva’s lack of awareness picking up the double team and said that has to get better moving forward.

“They doubled him the first time he touched the ball; they doubled him the second time he touched the ball, they doubled him the third time he touched the ball,” he said. “At the fourth and fifth time he touched it he was still surprised he was getting doubled. That’s not good from a senior. That’s just not being mentally engaged.”

Also see: Final thoughts heading into the Tennessee game

Despite starting, Silva only played 14 minutes after getting into foul trouble, with a lot of his fouls called away from the rim while guarding someone on the perimeter.

He picked up his fourth foul with over 10 minutes to play in the game and didn’t return. Martin said it wasn’t to send a message to the senior picked preseason All-SEC but to let the younger guys learn how to play without him if he gets in foul trouble like that during the year.

“We need to learn how to play without him in a close game,” Martin said. “If Chris is going to commit those fouls and not get a single rebound in traffic…then he can sit down and watch. We have to have guys learn to play without him in the lineup.”

Also see: What Frank Martin said postgame

For Kotsar, he talked all offseason about being better finishing around the rim and how his offensive game has improved heading into year three.

But Friday he reverted back to his older ways and missed wide-open shots and a free throw off the backboard, something Martin hadn’t seen him do all preseason leading up to that point.

“Maik’s had a great preseason—not a good, a great preseason—and today he played like the Maik we’ve all seen and loved last year. I don’t know. He’s got to find confidence and do it in a game.”

Also see: PFF review of Tennessee before Saturday's game

Without them on the court, Martin was able to play a lot of younger guys with the freshmen eligible to play averaging just under 16 minutes Friday.

While it was a rough way to start a season, Martin thinks this will be beneficial in the long run.

“I kind of let it happen, for lack of a better word, because we were not very good in practice this week. We got so many new guys on our team and we’re trying to figure stuff out so I’m just going to let this happen,” he said. “This is real good for us.”

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!