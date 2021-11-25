Martin: early season mid-major tests will help later on

South Carolina took punches from all three but won, something the Gamecocks think will be beneficial come later in the season.

While the three schools might not have the same recognition as some of the other early-season wins in Frank Martin’s tenure, the Gamecocks have faced three big name schools projected to finish at or near the top of their leagues

Not all mid-major programs are created equal, and it seems like the Gamecocks in the early season have caught three of the better ones over the last nine days.

“We spoke on it in the locker room. Western Kentucky, UAB and Wofford are all nationally respected mid-major programs. Fast forward to February, we’ll look back and say those helped us and those are good wins. And those ain’t easy,” Erik Stevenson said.

“You saw we didn’t beat any of them handily. We were up in all of them by a good amount but those teams find a way to bounce back from our runs and have a run of their own. It’s good to be in those games but shows we can handle those runs and punch back.”

Those three teams at the moment are all ranked inside the top 115 in KenPom with UAB the No. 54 team in the country. Those teams are a combined XX-XX but three of those losses are from Western Kentucky against Minnesota, South Carolina and Memphis.

All three of those teams are projected to win at least 20 games this season by KenPom and the Gamecocks’ lone loss was to a Princeton team currently 4-1 and projected to finish 19-8.

For South Carolina—where preseason, head-scratching losses have permeated over the last few seasons—previous teams might have lost those games but the Gamecocks have won all three. They’ve led by double-digits in all three with two 11-point wins.

“When you play these kind of teams like we’ve played the last four teams you’re playing teams that play offense and defense connected,” Martin said. “These last four, including Princeton, have made us improve. We’ve improved since the day we played Princeton. They’ve made us improve. That’s a credit to our guys.”

South Carolina ultimately beat Wofford behind a hot offensive night led by Stevenson’s 25 points and the offense nearly shooting 60 percent from the field.

It’s a win Martin and his team certainly think can help catapult them to more hosting Rider Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network Plus).

“They’re good. They’re that team when you’re sitting on selection Sunday and see your name go up on the board and that’s your first-round matchup you sit there and go, ‘ugh.’ Much respect to Jay and those kids for how hard they play.”