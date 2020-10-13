One of the biggest pieces returning is AJ Lawson, who opted to come back for his junior season and giving the Gamecocks one of their most valuable pieces over the last two seasons back on the court.

There’s an air of excitement around South Carolina’s men’s basketball program, and rightfully so with the Gamecocks returning a host of talent from last year’s 18-win team.

“I’m extremely excited because AJ is a really good basketball player…How many guys in the SEC or any Power 5 conference is a two-year starter that’s averaged 13 points back to back years? There are few guys in the country who can claim that,” Frank Martin said. He might be the most under-appreciated, real good player in the country. By the way, he’s a real good player on a real good basketball team. Not just a guy a guy with real good stats on a team that couldn’t beat anybody.”

Also see: Latest scoop on a few priority targets in the 2021 class

To answer Frank Martin’s hypothetical question, Lawson is the only player returning in the SEC with at least 45 games played and averaging 13 points or more per game.

Lawson tested the waters after an SEC All-Freshman season and came back for a second year but had a largely up and down sophomore season.

He’d finish starting all 31 games, averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three and 69.5 percent from the line.

Lawson declared for the draft again and went through an unusual process this offseason before ultimately coming back for a third year at South Carolina.

“He loves it here. He knows he’s young and continues to get better as a player. He feels as a coaching staff we’ve helped him from our side, he’s a special young man,” Martin said. “He’s a heck of a player who has a special spirit about him. He’s got a joy and a way that he carries himself that makes everyone happy. You have to have people like that in your life. For us it was an easy decision.”

Also see: Five key takeaways from the Vanderbilt win

Martin admitted the wonky draft year didn’t provide a lot of clarity for prospects with guys not able to travel and work because of the Coronavirus.

For Lawson, who did have meetings with teams and was invited to what Martin called a second-tier combine, he opted to come back with the hopes of making it to the NBA soon.

“Sometimes guys turn pro even if everyone tells them not to, whatever it may be, because they don’t want to stay where they’re at; he wasn’t running way from here,” Martin said. “But his dream of playing in the NBA has been part of the conversation with him and his family since the day we recruited him, since the day we signed him and the day he completed his freshman year and we continue to have those conversations.”

“He puts in the work and I know as a staff we’re going to do everything we can do help him continue to grow so he can help achieve that dream.”

The Gamecocks open their season Nov. 25 with an opponent to be determined. Lawson will join a deep group of guards that includes All-Freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard, TJ Moss, Trae Hannibal, Seventh Woods and Mike Green.