Martin: freshmen class showing 'unbelievable growth' this preseason

He’s seen the good and bad from all three as they adjust to the college game and, based of what he’s seen this preseason, all three have “shown unbelievable growth” and will have a role on this year’s team.

This week will give fans their first chance to see the Gamecocks’ trio of freshmen—Devin Carter, Jacobi Wright and Ta’Quan Woodley—since the summer, but Frank Martin’s been with them the last few months.

“Those three guys are good. They fit who we are, they’re winners, they compete, they’re not scared,” Martin said. “All three are going to impact our team this year. All three are going to have a physical and voice in our basketball team this year. It’s a credit to those three guys.”

None of the three might start, but Martin said all three should have an impact on the team as things crank up this week and then for real against USC Upstate in eight days.

Carter is the highest-rated of the three, coming to campus the No. 91 prospect in his class. Wright finished as the No. 114 prospect while Woodley, a one-time Penn State commit, was the No. 51 power forward in the class.

All three have their growing pains and aren’t a finished product in any way, shape or form, but Martin’s pleased with their trajectories with the season rapidly approaching.

“Jacobi’s taken a step forward in adjusting to the speed, physicality. Devin’s just wired to go. He’s coming to get you every play. Then Ta’Quan has a great mind. He probably has the best hands on the team as far as being able to catch the ball and has a tremendous feel. He’s going to be really good as his career evolves,” Martin said.

“He has a tremendous mind and feel for the game, which as a coach you can play him in the low post, can play him on the elbow and put him in dribble handoffs at the three-point line. He understands what you’re trying to get. That gives you an unbelievable advantage as a big man.”

Carter and Wright both had strong showings over the summer in the Pro-Am with Wright averaging 16 points per game on 58.8 percent shooting and Devin Carter the best on the current team averaging 33.3 points per game.

At No. 91 nationally, Carter is just the fifth top-100 prospect to enroll at South Carolina since 2012 joining the likes of Sindarius Thornwell (43), Marcus Stroman (94), PJ Dozier (37) and Sedee Keita (90).

“He’s special. To me, he’s special,” Jermaine Couisnard said of Carter. “He isn’t afraid to take a shot. Seeing that, even if he misses a shot he doesn’t get down on himself. I always tell him, ‘Bro, just keep attacking. If you feel like it’s your shot, take it.’ I see how he works on his game a lot.”

The class came together a little bit out of sorts with the Gamecocks, like the rest of college basketball, having to do everything virtually with no in-person visits.

But, despite that, Martin is very pleased with his freshmen group and is hoping for good things.

“All three of those guys have shown unbelievable growth,” he said. “I told you guys when we signed them, I understand it was during the COVID deal and recruiting was a little different but for whatever reason those guys weren’t celebrated in the world of recruiting experts.”