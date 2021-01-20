The Gamecocks dropped the game 81-70 to the 19th-ranked Tigers, and Martin didn’t mince words when discussing their performances.

That would be AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard, two guards who have been making things click for the Gamecocks the last few years and were close to non-factors against Missouri Tuesday night.

It’s a simple formula for South Carolina this season to win basketball games, and it starts with two of the team’s most veteran players.

“If we don’t get better games from him or from Jermaine Couisnard on the road it’s going to be hard to win these games,” he said.

“When Sindarius (Thornwell) and Duane Notice or Sindarius and PJ (Dozier) were on our team, if those two guys played well we were going to win. If they didn’t play well it was going to be a struggle. Well, when AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard play well it gives us a chance to win. If they don’t, it’s going to be a struggle.”

The two combined to score just 11 points on 4-for-21 shooting and a paltry 2-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Compounding the issues, both guards combined for just five rebounds, six assists and five turnovers with three personal fouls, as the Gamecocks turned in one of their more stagnant offensive performances this season.

Lawson had been the heartbeat of the team since the season started, averaging 17.8 points on 46.3 percent shooting heading into the LSU game.

He’d get off to a fast start, putting up 18 first-half points in Baton Rouge, but scored just four points in the second half.

Over his last three halves of basketball, Lawson has scored nine points, is shooting 3-for-16 from the field with five points on 2-for-9 shooting against Missouri.

Lawson finished with an offensive rating of 74, his second lowest of the season, and a minus-7.4 box plus-minus.

“He didn’t play like a guy that was willing to deal with the physicality of the game. That’s just want Missouri is. Houston bothered him the same way,” Martin said. “I thought he quick shot some threes that he just quick shot to shoot them. That doesn’t help anybody. He’s been pretty good and just didn’t play well today.”

Couisnard has taken a step back statistically from his all freshman season, and his past two games have been a microcosm of that.

The redshirt sophomore has combined for 11 points on 3-for-20 shooting (2-for-12 from three) with four total rebounds five fouls. He does have a good 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Couisnard finished against Missouri with six points (2-for-12 shooting) and an offensive rating of 54, his lowest of his season.

With those two struggling, the Gamecocks lose two of their biggest scoring threats and go-to presence on the court.

If those numbers can’t improve, then Martin has teased potentially changing the way the Gamecocks play.

“AJ Lawson has to go something better than 2-for-9. Jermaine Couisnard is going to have to do something better than 2-for-12,” Martin said.

“If that’s how those guys are going to score, then we can’t play fast and I have to reevaluate how we’re playing and slow the game down because we don’t need to be taking so many shots if we’re not going to be making more of them. It’s a pretty simple deal.”