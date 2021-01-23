But, it speaks to a larger issue for a South Carolina team right now facing an identity crisis in what’s been a tumultuous season.

Martin responded with a ‘Who are you telling?’ knowing just how out of sorts his team looked in one of the worst defensive performances of the Martin era.

When Frank Martin and Bruce Pearl met at half court postgame Saturday, Pearl told Martin the Gamecocks just weren’t the same defensively as they have been the last few seasons.

“The one thing you guys who have been covering my teams for nine years, they’re going to play hard and they’re going to play together,” Martin said. “That’s the only thing I’ve ever controlled. I’ve controlled that through practice and personal relationships. Right now we’re void of those two things.”

The Gamecocks lost 109-86 Saturday to Auburn, giving up the most points ever under Frank Martin and marking the biggest margin of defeat to an SEC team since losing to Kentucky by 28 in 2019.

It’s just their fifth game since Dec. 5 and with that comes limited practice time but the Gamecocks struggled offensively at times, including an over seven-minute stretch where South Carolina didn’t score and missed 12 field goals

The worrisome thing for Martin was players “never once stood their ground and hit back. Not once.”

“All we’ve talked about for the last five days since I’ve been back is: we can sit around and make excuses or we can embrace the situation and the hand we’ve been dealt. Everyone has to be self-accountable to a greater extent than we usually are because we haven’t had the time to become who we need to be as a team,” Martin said.

“If the self accountability isn’t there and the disciplines you build through the course of the season aren't it’s a recipe for an embarrassing moment and that’s what we went through today.”

A result like this—mixed with an 11-point loss to Missouri Tuesday, the first time the Gamecocks have lost consecutive league games by double digits since 2019—puts the team at a crossroads.

The Gamecocks sit at 1-3 in league play with plenty of good teams left on the schedule with Martin saying the Gamecocks need someone to step up as a leader and help this team figure out its identity.

“Our leadership is not good right now. It’s not negative. When I have bad leadership I’d say it’s bad leadership. Right now we have no leadership. We’re just there. We’re just there. In life there’s nothing worse than just being there,” Martin said. “When you look into a mirror, what’s that person looking back at you, what’s that person stand for? Right now we as a team don’t stand for anything.”

The Gamecocks get an off day Monday before beginning preparations for Georgia at home Wednesday.

A win ends the three-game skid while a loss would give the Gamecocks their first four-game losing streak in the SEC since losing five straight in 2018.

“Just believe in what we do. In the years I’ve been here, just believe in what we do and that usually gets us over the hump,” AJ Lawson said. “If we lock in and do what we do, buy into what coaches give us that’ll get us over the hump.”