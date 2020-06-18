His head coach, though, said Thursday Lawson's not in a hurry to make his choice.

The sophomore guard is still working through the process of choosing whether or not to stay in the NBA Draft pool or pull out, returning to South Carolina for at least one more year.

AJ Lawson is in the middle of making one of his bigger decisions since arriving on campus.

“There’s no need to rush and make a decision. He’s had six or seven interviews with NBA teams,” Frank Martin said. “As long as NBA teams are offering interviews, I don’t see any reason why he should try to make a decision sooner than he needs to. If no NBA team was asking to meet with him, I would think he’d make a decision by now.”



Lawson entered the draft this April and has been going through interviews and meetings with teams over the course of the last few months, unable to go in-person to either meet with or workout for these teams.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced of Lawson pulling out of the draft but a school spokesperson confirmed to GamecockCentral Lawson's name was still in the draft.

With Coronavirus shutting things down, the NBA Draft isn't until October which means Lawson has until Aug. 3 or 10 days after the NBA Combine to make his next season.

The Gamecocks are expected back on campus sometime in mid-July before workouts begin June 20, which means Lawson could arrive back on campus still going through the draft process.

“It’s no different than a normal situation. When they extend the deadline until no later than August 3, it’s no different," Martin said. "It’s just like any other summer with anyone else. They’re testing the waters, but he’s still a student at South Carolina. Whenever we report—it’ll be sometime around that July 20—he’ll report too unless he’s made a decision.”

Entering last season, Lawson was considered a potential first-round pick but struggled at times for consistency averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a sophomore while shooting 41.4 percent from the field (33.9 percent from three).

Martin is in constant talks with Lawson and his family about the process and said the family has been great in communicating and going through the process together.

If Lawson does return, it gives the Gamecocks back their leading scorer and a guy with 59 starts under his belt and now a junior in the SEC.

“He’s great. Him, his dad and his mom, I speak to them all the time,” “he’s in great spirits and excited," Martin said. "All he can do is talk about if he comes back to college his enthusiasm for how much better he thinks he already is and how much he likes the team and our chances of winning at a high level. He speaks about all those things.”

