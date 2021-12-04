Martin not losing faith in bigs despite early struggles

They did—South Carolina went from having two players 6-foot-8 or taller last season to four this year, including another 6-foot-11 big man in Josh Gray—but those pieces haven’t performed as well as they’ve needed to this early in the year.

The staff set out to try and bring more size into the program to make up for some of those deficiencies from last season.

After a dismal 2020 where the Gamecocks were out-gunned in the paint more often than not, South Carolina knew what it had to do in the offseason.

“We weren’t any good. Our bigs have not been as consistent as I’d like them to be. A big reason for that is we’re inexperienced,” Frank Martin said. “I knew going into the year there was a lot of potential there but at the same time there’s a lot of inexperience there and knew it was going to take some time with those guys. I’m not going to change my opinion on the people we have representing our team.”

There have been some ups and down from Wildens Leveque, but the junior is off to a very solid start to his season; he’s averaging 9.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and shooting 64.3 percent from the field and already shot 28 free throws, second on the team.

Leveque’s also hauled in a team-best 23 offensive rebounds, which is 25.6 percent of the entire Gamecocks’ offensive rebound share.

But outside of him, the Gamecocks (5-2) haven’t gotten nearly enough from their bigs.

The six other bigs on the roster—Ta’Quan Woodley, Josh Gray, Brandon Martin, AJ Wilson, Ja’Von Benson and Tre-Vaughn Minott—have scored at total of 66 points on 39.7 percent shooting, 41.3 percent from two.

Those six have combined to shoot 22 free throws (11-for-22) and haul in 37 rebounds, 41.1 percent of the total, with 14 assists, 15 steals, 16 blocks and 25 turnovers.

A lot of those guys, though, are relatively young outside of Martin and Wilson with little experience between them.

“Anyone who thinks losing bothers us more than the players is out of their minds. Players have pride. As coaches it’s our job to give them direction and instill trust in them,” Martin said. “Not ben an emotional train wreck of judging them based on their last performance by hugging them on a good day and telling them how much you don’t like them on a bad day. That’s not the way the world works and not the way good teams operate.”

With the Gamecocks getting spotty production from their bigs, it makes them that much more dependent on guard play and jump shooting, which was spotty the last two games against Rider and Coastal.

Getting more from those bigs will certainly help the Gamecock guards have room to shoot and give the offense an uptick after back to back performances where South Carolina averaged less than a point per possession.

The biggest question now is how the Gamecocks can get the bigs more involved and scheme things to where it helps South Carolina get more production up front.

After spending the offseason determined to bring more size into the program, the Gamecocks don’t want to play Keyshawn Bryant too much at the power forward spot.

Wilson getting more ingratiated into the team after missing the first four games will be beneficial to South Carolina after he starts the season 23.1 percent from the field and hauling in 4.7 rebounds.

“We communicate, we demand, we challenge and continue to encourage and believe in the people who stand by us every single day. Those guys will be fine. The objective for us is to be the best basketball team we can be in March. That’s always been my objective and will continue to be my objective this year.”