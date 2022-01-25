Martin 'not surprised' at Woodley's impact against Georgia

That ended in a transition basket for Jermaine Couisnard to cut the deficit to one at the time and demonstrated Woodley’s value to not only that specific win but the team this entire season.

He got into the paint, backing down Gamecock big man Ta’Quan Woodley. As Bridges inched closer to the basket, Woodley remained unfazed and, as the shot went up, he sent it flying back.

During South Carolina’s 24-0 run, as the Gamecocks were in the process of securing a 17-point win over Georgia, senior forward Braelen Bridges decided to go at the freshman.

“I’m not surprised he played well. Everyone wants to talk about the point-scorers,” Frank Martin said. “Thank god they did. But the difference in the game was Ta’Quan Woodley’s interior defense and ball screen defense. We needed that.”

Woodley ultimately finished the Georgia game with three points but was plus-14 on the day with five boards, three blocks and two steals with a defensive box plus-minus of 9, best on the team.

But his value has been that most of the season in what’s been a rollercoaster few months for Woodley and his college career and development.

Woodley, who was originally committed to Penn State before de-committing and signing with the Gamecocks, came to campus at 280 pounds and in need of getting his body in shape.

A high school player never introduced to the weight room at a high level, it was a noticeable adjustment.

“It’s like, ‘man, doing conditioning today and doing it this day and then this day.’ I had a conversation with Scott (Greenawalt) and he’s like, ‘You’re young, you’re a freshman. Your thought process has to be different,”’ Woodley said. “I can’t think about it as another day of running or another day of weights. I have to accept it and work hard at it. That’s what will make me better.”

That mental shift and cutting down on his fast food intake and committing to the nutrion aspect of high-level college basketball and Woodley is getting much closer to his 250 pound goal.

As his body came along, his minutes and production increased to the point now where he’s averaging 2.5 points (58.6 percent shooting), 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 12.5 minutes per game with a 2.8 defensive box plus-minus, fourth-best on the team and second-best among players getting at least 20 percent of available minutes.

In league play he’s averaging 14.5 minutes per game and his minutes will continue to go up as his conditioning follows.

“He knows where to be. He knows what we’re trying to do. He had to get in shape. When you’re not in shape, like he wasn’t in the preseason, it’s hard to sustain effort. You get tired,” Martin said. “The game is really fast and really aggressive so you have to play at a different speed than you did in high school. He was making that adjustment and I thought he was playing great.”

Woodley didn’t get back to Columbia after being “shacked up,” Martin said in New Jersey during Christmas break. He arrived the day before league play started and has been on an upward trajectory since.

And for Woodley, he’s just happy to be at South Carolina and contributing.

“It’s good. I know I came here to start a whole new lifestyle. I like it here. Anything here is better than being at home in that type of environment. I would say it’s much better. I’m glad I got this opportunity and glad Frank took a chance on me.”