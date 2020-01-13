Martin agreed and the next day sat down with Silva to apologize before getting cut off almost immediately.

It was during Silva’s sophomore year, which ended in a Final Four appearance, and Martin had just gotten home from a game when his wife told him he was being too hard on the big man.

Frank Martin told a story during his Monday press conference that encapsulating what Chris Silva’s like as a person and a player.

“I call Chris in the next day and I said, ‘Dude, my bad. I’m coming at you too hard and putting too much pressure on you to lead this team and play better. You don’t deserve that and we’re going to figure this out.’ He looked at me all confused and said, ‘I didn’t come here for you to be nice to me. I came here because you’re going to challenge me every day so you better not stop,’” Silva said. “That’s who he is. That’s’ why that team goes to a Final Four.”

It’s that mentality that led Silva to be one of the best big men to ever come through the South Carolina program, and it’s landed him officially on a NBA roster full time.

Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reported Monday the Heat are signing a two-year, fully guaranteed contract, voiding his two-way deal and making him part of Miami’s roster.

Martin, who’s from Miami and has connections to the Heat roster with former player Udonis Haslem still there, got wind of this being a possibility last month and it looks like Silva signing an official NBA deal

“I’m ecstatic,” Martin said. “No one deserves it more than Chris because of how much he cares, the human being he is, the amount of work he’s put in and how he has sacrificed to help others.”

Two-way deals in the NBA are designed for teams to have roster flexibility. Players on those contracts spend the majority of their season in the G-League developing and can only spend up to 45 days with their parent NBA team.



Silva was on one of those coming of South Carolina as an undrafted free agent, but because of injury on the Heat he was forced into early action.

He’s played in 30 games this year and is averaging 3.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assist per game. He’s shooting 69.1 percent from the field and 68.3 percent from the free throw line.

Silva’s currently fifth among rookies this year averaging nine rebounds per 100 possessions and field goal percentage, seventh in effective field goal percentage per 100 and tenth in blocks per 100.

In his career at South Carolina, Silva was SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior, All-SEC as a senior and a two-time All-Defensive team selection.

He’s one of just three players to finish his career with 1,500 points and 800 rebounds. Alex English and Jimmy Foster were the others.

“Anything good that happens to him he deserves that and a whole lot more. I'm excited, and I know he’s excited. I talked to him yesterday. I know he’s excited. I pray he stays healthy. Like I tell him, don’t ever change. Who he is has gotten him to where he’s at; don’t deviate from that moving forward.”