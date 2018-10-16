The Gamecocks struggled to get steady play from its backcourt last season, which the coaching staff tried to address in recruiting, something Martin feels confident they did heading into this season.

Last year, it wasn’t a secret Frank Martin wasn’t happy with the inconsistencies at South Carolina's point guard position.

“Without having played any games yet,” Martin said, “I feel a lot better about our point guard situation this year.”

The Gamecocks went out and got graduate transfer Tre Campbell from Georgetown to come in and be the likely starter at the point guard position.

Before missing last season with a knee injury, Campbell played a lot of minutes for the Hoyas over his career and in his best season, 2016, he was top 25 in the Big East in assist rate (16.2) and turnover rate (15.5).

Campbell is expected to fill a lot of minutes at the point, something Martin feels comfortable with right now.

“I’m comfortable with the guys we have in place,” he said. “Tre’s been real good. I’m real happy with Tre right now.”

Two other newcomers are also practicing at point guard as well in AJ Lawson and TJ Moss.

The two freshmen bring something different to the table with Lawson a “freakishly athletic” guard that can pass over people and is fast enough to make a lot of plays on his own.

Moss, one of the team’s first commitments in the class, is a point guard that makes a lot of good decisions in the offense when not being pressured bringing the ball up but doesn’t make too many mistakes running the offense.

Moss is a natural point guard but Lawson can play both guard spots and can stretch to the small forward position as well.

“He’s so fast with the ball and so big he can pass it over people he’s got a good eye for it,” Martin said of Lawson. “TJ, is more cerebral without trying to take away from what AJ does, he’s pretty freaking smart, too…When (Moss is) at 50 feet dealing with pressure, he’s learning how to succeed there at the collegiate level.”

Outside of that, the Gamecocks have one player on their roster this year that played point guard at some point last season.

Hassani Gravett had his struggles running the point—26.4 turnover rate and 48.6 effective shooting percentage—but could run the point in an emergency situation.

Right now, though, Gravett is playing more off the ball, a spot that he thrives in a little better than running the point.

“When he plays there he plays freer, which allows him to play more aggressive and show off that athleticism that he has rather than being consumed with what decision to make,” Martin said. “But if I have to play Hassani at the point, he did it all of last year. Whether he did good or bad or inconsistent, that’s last year’s story. He’s better prepared for it this year.”

