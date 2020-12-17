Now, through at least the first three games, Moss seems to be play much better and chiseling out a role in the backcourt.

But, just seven games into his year, an ankle injury ended his freshman year prematurely and what followed was a struggle of a sophomore season.

Just a few months into arriving on campus, TJ Moss not only found himself playing big minutes but starting games.

“He’s got a toughness with how he plays. He’s completely connected to our structure. You don’t exist in life outside of structure,” Frank Martin said. “TJ is great in structure. He was a freshman last year, man. It kind of snowballed for him; the ball didn’t go in the basket for him. He kept battling and battling. He did everything I asked of him; that’s why I kept playing him.”

Last season was an up-and-down one for Moss, who shot just 27.1 percent from the field—23.8 from three—while averaging two points, 1.5 assists and a turnover per game.

But, as the season ended, he was able to hit the reset button and has looked healthier and like a more confident player through three games.

Moss is averaging 21.8 minutes per game, fourth-most on the team and most among non-starters, while averaging 6.3 points and shooting a team-best 60 percent from the field.

His efficiency numbers have improved—he’s third on the team in terms of offensive efficiency (109.3) and leads the team with an effective field goal percentage of 75—and has turned into one of the go-to options off the bench.

Part of the reason why is obviously comfort in the system and health, but a relationship he’s built with new assistant Will Bailey.

“When the season ended, he was able to gather himself and say, ‘Holy cow.’ He’s created a little bond with Will Bailey,” “TJ and Will created a bond and he goes in there with Will and they spend a half hour shooting two or three times a week just to see the ball go in the basket.”

Typically for younger players, it’s hard to be consistent young because they don’t understand the level of commitment away from practice, and it’s something Moss has really developed this offseason with Bailey.

“It’s not a talent thing. It’s a work ethic thing. It’s something you learn as you go through the experience,” Martin said. “TJ’s been great that way.”

Martin’s also been impressed with Seventh Woods, whose impact has largely been unnoticed in the scoring column.

“The average person looks at Seventh Woods and thinks his impact on us winning is scoring 25 points because in high school he averaged 25 points. He came in here and took two charges, created two loose balls, came up with two loose balls no one else on our team would have come up with in the first half,” Martin said.

“Those are winning basketball plays. That’s’ the presences and the personality he’s brought to our team. In the second half, he and everyone else wasn’t as aggressive and all we did was foul.”