Martin saw 'a lot of good' in secret scrimmage

The Gamecocks are a little over a week removed from the not-so-secret scrimmage, a time-honored basketball tradition, against Wake Forest, something the Gamecocks definitely got the most out of as the season approaches.

South Carolina will begin its season unofficially this week with a scrimmage Thursday night, but it won’t be the first time the Gamecocks have been on the court against another opponent.

“I thought, you know, we there's some things we didn't do well. I didn't think we played with the physicality that this team practices with, especially in the interior. We didn't get to the foul line,” he said. “But that, you know, that's all part of it. It's the first time that all those guys actually played together."

South Carolina is breaking in a wealth of newcomers to the program—six transfers and three freshmen—and the scrimmage was the first chance all of those guys got to play together with another team on the court.

Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant didn’t scrimmage, Couisnard coming off wisdom teeth surgery and Bryant steal dealing with a sore knee, which meant more minutes for the newer players.

Martin chalked some of it up to nervous energy playing for the first time together but saw some good signs moving forward and things to attack heading into the exhibition this week.

“Like most things when you do it the first time there's a little nervous energy to what you're doing. But I saw a lot of good. I had a couple guys say to me, ‘I got back cut. I got to get better at that, man.’ I was like good. They’re like, ‘But that's the problem.’ I said, ‘No you don't understand. Guys getting back cut right now it's music to my ears because that means you're actually trying to deny,’ which is a big part of what we do.”

The biggest jump over the last week of practice was the Gamecocks’ defense, which has a chance to be better this season after a tough 2020 where South Carolina finished 113th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Breaking in a roster of over half newcomers, it can be tough to install Martin’s defensive system but he’s seen strides being made coming off the Wake Forest scrimmage.

“I think we've made tremendous progress in the last seven eight days from teaching those defensive concepts,” he said.

The next chance the Gamecocks have on the court against another opponent is Thursday against Benedict (7 p.m.) and the likelihood of seeing either Bryant or Couisnard is low.

Both are dealing, Martin said, with some nicks needing healing and South Carolina will use this week as a chance for their bodies to rest up before games start counting next week.

With those two out, Martin will continue using the scrimmage as a way to continue figuring out what he has entering the season.

“I'm trying to get everyone game experience, mess around with different lineups just to get a feel for good, bad, indifferent. Sometimes you sometimes you show film to show guys what they're doing right,” Martin said.

“Other times you show film to guys so they can see themselves what they mess up in practice has to be corrected, because then they mess up the game. That’s not a negative. That's just a teaching tool."