Mixed in with all of those is a different kind of nervousness as Martin will have to coach against his son, Brandon, who is a freshman now at USC Upstate.

Frank Martin’s used to having a lot of different emotions coursing through him at the start of every basketball season—excitement, nervousness, anxiousness and plenty others—before the team’s opener, but this year he’s feeling something different.

“I’ve tried as hard as I can to omit that from my thoughts because that’s going to be hard from me,” Martin said. “Proud, but hard.”

Also see: Chris Clark breaks down a big win Saturday

This will be the first time ever Martin will have to coach against Brandon, who will be suiting up in his first collegiate game Tuesday night when the Spartans travel to Colonial Life Arena for the 7 p.m. tip.

Brandon, who played his high school basketball at Cardinal Newman in Columbia, enrolled and played one year at a prep school in Connecticut, St. Thomas More, before signing with the Spartans this summer.

Now, he joins a few other players in first-year head coach Dave Dickerson’s inaugural class. So while Martin said he doesn’t try to think about coaching against Brandon because “emotionally it would tear me up,” he is proud.

“I’m real proud of him and how hard he’s worked to put himself in that situation," Martin said. "I know as a parent I couldn’t be happier he’s around Dave Dickerson and his staff.”

The most awkward part of preparing for Tuesday’s season opener was installing the scouting report and teaching his team what Brandon does and doesn’t do well, something that was “kind of uncomfortable.”

Also see: What Frank Martin said in his season-opening press conference

He also knows if he starts calling plays to exploit some of those weaknesses he’ll probably get an earful from some of the family coming into town this weekend.

The Martin’s are bringing in a host of relatives for this game and all are in the same emotional situation as Martin himself.

“It’s going to be hard…Everyone in the family is very excited but very nervous. We don’t play well and we get beat, I’m going to be real proud as a dad,” he said, noting as a coach he'll still probably be miserable if they lose. “If we play well and win, then obviously his team lost and his spirits are going to be down”

Also see: More in-depth stats, including Ty'Son Williams joining some elite company

When Gamecocks’ schedule was released this summer, it was well-known the two would be facing off against each other to start the season and Martin said Monday he’s glad it’s finally here.

So, while it might be emotional during the game Tuesday night, Martin said getting to coach against the team his son plays for will be a really cool moment he’ll be able to smile about later in life.

“Ten years from now, if I’m still allowed to be on this planet, it’s going to be one of those things,” he said. “When I’m sitting around serving rum and Cokes in the bar down in the Caribbean somewhere, I’ll just smile to myself every once and a while that I was able to be a part of something like that.”