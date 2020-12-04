“After the Saturday game I told the guys, ‘I know my answer now,”’ Martin said. “We’re not very good defensively because we’re not very good offensively either.”

Heading into the season without a closed scrimmage against another team and an exhibition, it was hard to tell if the Gamecocks’ offense was really good or if they were struggling defensively.

The Gamecocks gave up 78 points and allowed Liberty to shoot over 56 percent for the game. They finished with a defensive efficiency of 120.4, the worst by a South Carolina team since February 2019.

Things got much better in a 69-58 win over Tulsa where the Gamecocks held the Golden Hurricanes to an over 9-minute scoring drought and allowed 76 points per 100 possessions, and that improvement has continued into the week.

“We were real good yesterday in practice and were able to identify some things I thought we needed to do better and the guys were great. Here’s the problem with a coach: when you team deals with a negative moment and you show them what led to that negative moment, how do they handle that?” Martin said.

“Do they pout, do they moan, do you fight yourself fighting to get them back on board or do they embrace it and say let’s go? The guys embraced it and were ready to go. As a coach you get excited about those moments.”

Martin wasn’t happy with what he called “atrociously bad” ball screen defense against Liberty, and it’s something the Gamecocks worked on heavily in Tuesday’s practice and likely as the week continued.

It wasn’t just Martin seeing improvement, but the players as well.

“Yesterday we did better with ball screens,” said Jalyn McCreary, who’s coming back from a head injury. “We have to do better communicating and talking it out and not being mute. We have to talk so everybody can be on the same page on the defensive side.”

And it’s defense that will need to be excellent if the Gamecocks want to take down No. 10 Houston Saturday night (6 p.m., ESPN Plus), one of the better offensive teams in the country.

The Cougars are 11th nationally in offensive efficiency and have won all three of their games by double digits.

“The energy, the enthusiasm because we knew we didn’t play the way we practiced for whatever reason,” Martin said. “The guys were excited for the opportunity to get out there and compete. This team’s been a whole lot of fun to be around. We have a great opportunity Saturday.”