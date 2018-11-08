It’s paid dividends for head coaches like Will Muschamp, who can now put freshmen on the field in real game-time action early, and Frank Martin would like to see that new rule extend to basketball and every other sport the NCAA is over.

This season, football coaches everywhere were elated with one new rule change in the sport; players could participate in four games and still maintain their redshirt if he hadn’t used it already.

“Why don’t we just do that across all sports? I don’t understand,” he said. “We’re all under the same umbrella. We’re NCAA athletic programs, why do we have different rules for different teams for stuff like that? We have the same rules academically. Why do we have to change rules?”

Also see: Breaking down the star power in this weekend's matchup with Florida

The new rule for footballs has been widely accepted as a great change for the game, meaning young players are able to get experience early.

If coaches decide the guy isn’t ready, then they can sit him before the four-game threshold and maintain an added year of eligibility.

Muschamp said early this season it helps later in the year when teams have players injured to add some depth on the back end; for instance, since the Gamecock football team is thin in the secondary true freshman Jonathan Gipson, who hasn’t played yet this season, is getting extra reps in practice this week.

So that’s why Martin would like to see this rule blanketed across every sport in the NCAA, which includes basketball.

Also see: How did South Carolina look on film last week?

Since four games in football is one-third of a team’s regular season, Martin said it’d be easy enough to make that the standard in each sport.

The Gamecocks play 31 regular season games, which means Martin would like to see players able to play in 10 games without burning a redshirt.

“Let everyone play 33 percent of the games,” Martin said. “Like last year, Jason Cudd, maybe we could have played him 33 percent of the time and realized, “Ok he’s not quite ready.’ And he’d still be a freshman this year. I don’t know why we complicate things. That seems to me like something so simple.”

Also see: Biggest takeaways from Tuesday's win

The Gamecocks got off to a fast start this week, winning their season opener Tuesday against USC Upstate and will face Stony Brook Friday night at 7 p.m.

Martin played two freshmen—AJ Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant—burning both redshirts, plus when freshmen Alanzo Frink and TJ Moss return from lingering injuries they are both expected to play as well.

Martin said implementing the new rule would also benefit players that decide to transfer as well, maintaining redshirts and added years of eligibility if they do opt to move schools.

“I’m all for that football rule,” Martin said. “I think it’s incredible. And with the transfer deal we have in basketball it makes even more sense.”