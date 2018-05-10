GamecockCentral.com

With no decision made yet by the NCAA, Bowen’s waiting for word on if he’ll be eligible to play in Columbia next season while also testing the NBA Draft waters.

Brian Bowen’s college career isn’t like any that’s come before him. With his name linked to the FBI’s case surrounding paying college basketball prospects, he transferred from Louisville to South Carolina and has been patiently waiting to see if the NCAA will reinstate him.

“If all options were equal, he’d be a Gamecock next year,” head coach Frank Martin said. “But there’s an unknown right now.”

Bowen entered his name into the NBA Draft last month but didn’t hire an agent so, if he wanted to return to school next year and could play he’d be eligible to.

He’s been invited to the NBA Combine, which starts May 16, and will come to a decision after it wraps up on May 20.

Bowen has until May 30 to decide if he wants to stay in the draft pool or pull his name out, which is a decision that Martin said will come after the combine finishes up and Bowen knows more about his stock as a professional.

“When the combine’s over there will be a more informed opinion as to the NBA option,” Martin said. “Then probably sometime in between the combine and the 30th we’ll make a decision. Hopefully the NCAA has made a decision by then.”

But the biggest elephant in the room comes from the fact that the NCAA’s decision hasn’t come down yet and it may prompt Bowen to go pro if the NCAA doesn’t rule before the May 30 deadline.

Martin insists they’re not trying to “force them into a decision” but did admit the NCAA not ruling does serve as a little bit of an unknown right now.

“We know the whole dynamic of everything and we’re sensitive to that,” he said. “We’re not trying to rush anything through and push something through because there’s a talented player. We all understood this when we agreed to enter this partnership.”

Going through the draft process with Bowen is reigning co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year Chris Silva, who’s making his rounds working out for teams this week.

He’s already worked out for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets with another workout scheduled this week with the Milwaukee Bucks.

He doesn’t have a combine invite yet, but Martin said Silva’s trying use these individual workouts as a way to impress general managers and parlay that into a combine invite as some invitees pull their name out before the event next week.

“He’s worked his way into where people want him to workout for them,” Martin said. “Now he’s trying to utilize these workouts to create this mindset from general managers that he’s getting in front of to push to get him to the combine.”