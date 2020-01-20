SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks are still up in the air with two of their three injured guys as they get ready to play Auburn.

Right now Trae Hannibal is still "up in the air" for Wednesday's game dealing with an ankle sprain and Frank Martin said Keyshawn Bryant is still day-to-day as he recovers from a head injury.

Hannibal's ankle swelling went down "considerably," Martin said but he still had pain when he was trying to do calf raises with it Sunday night.

Bryant didn't "get into the throwing up or (being) unconscious after taking a blow to the head against Texas A&M. Martin said he doesn't have a clear picture of his availability this week.

Martin said head injuries and severity differs on a day to day basis.

TJ Moss is "fine," according to Martin after a death in the family and will be ready to go for this week's games.

Hannibal and Moss missed Saturday's win dealing with different ailments with Hannibal dealing with an ankle sprain and Moss missing because of a death in the family.

Keyshawn Bryant also left early in the first half after diving for a loose ball and taking a blow to the head. He went to the locker room and didn't return to the bench.

Moss has been one of the team's go-to guard off the bench this season and is playing better as of late while Hannibal has played sporadically.

This is the second major injury Bryant's dealt with after the sophomore missed the first six weeks of the season with a knee injury.

In nine games this year Bryant is averaging 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 44.1 percent shooting.

The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a double-digit win over the Aggies and travel to Auburn for a 7 p.m. tip against the Tigers before hosting Vanderbilt Saturday.