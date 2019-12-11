So as he implemented the game plan, the goal was about “building a wall” in the paint and forcing the Gamecocks to hit threes. The plan worked, and exposed the bigger issue surrounding South Carolina’s offense.

As he was watching, he noticed a high probability of the ball going inside to Maik Kotsar and, when it didn’t, it was usually the Gamecocks getting out and running in transition.

When Kelvin Sampson started breaking down South Carolina late last week, his instruction to his video staff was simple: just show him how the Gamecocks made shots.

“We didn’t get back and try to guard the three-point line. We got back and guarded the paint,” Sampson said. “When (AJ Lawson) came down, all he saw were bodies. So they became strictly a half court team. You takeaway a team in transition, they have to run their half court offense our team is pretty great at guarding you in the half court.”

The Gamecocks put up 56 points, the second-lowest total of the season, and shot just 32.3 percent from the field, including going 6-for-25 from three.

Without a significant paint presence, they struggled to get any consistency going on that end of the court.

They’d post an offensive efficiency of 83.5 and an effective field goal percentage of 37.1, both being the second-worst marks through the team’s first 10 games. Compare that to the Cougars’ 113.4 offensive efficiency and effective field goal percentage of 58.6.

Houston stymied any inside presence, limiting the Gamecocks to just 18 points in the paint.

“I don’t think the offense is a problem. I think we have a couple young guys that are not as sharp as they need to be with execution. I don’t think our offense is the problem. You have to make shots, man.”

Martin said the biggest problem when the offense slows down is because of defensive breakdowns, which have stunted any ability to get out and run in the open court, which is imperative for South Carolina’s offense.



“When you can’t get in the open court, which they never allowed us to, it wasn’t because of offensive rebounding,” he said. “It was because of our unwillingness to sit down and fight to defend the basketball. It was like the parting of the red sea with everyone opening their hips and giving up straight line drives. Now you’re on your heels. It’s hard to be the aggressor when you’re on your heels.”

The Gamecock offense has been hot and cold over its last five games where they’ve gone 2-3. In both wins—over George Washington and UMass—they shot over 50 percent and had offensive efficiencies of at least 108.

Over their last five games total, they’re averaging 66.6 points, shooting 44.1 percent from the field—27.8 from three—with an average offensive efficiency (points per 100 possession) of 94.3.

“I’m not trying to pass the buck because I have to find easier ways to get shots, I guess,” Martin said. “But at the end of the day, when you’re open you have to make shots. Their guys didn’t miss when they were open and our guys did. They won and we didn’t.”

When they can’t get out and run, they sometimes struggle to execute in the open court, which Kotsar said is the biggest issue right now. He mentioned once execution goes up, open shots would increase and they have to convert.

“We have to be able to sit down and knock down those big shots," Justin Minaya said. "Whatever’s going on, we have to make that big play, and you know what I’m saying? We’re going to get better. We’ll get better.”

