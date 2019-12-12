SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL It’s a hot September day in Tigerville, South Carolina, a small town home to Division II baseball powerhouse North Greenville University. Players aren’t due onto the field to practice for about 45 minutes, which gives Matt Williams just enough time to get his workout in. The former Gamecock infielder is on the field taking BP, throwing his bat into the strike zone as the familiar ping sound sends balls flying into the trees a few feet past the right field wall. Williams realizes it’s getting close to go time so he packs it in and walks back to the clubhouse for a quick drink before heading back out into the heat. He comes into the coaches’ office and sits down on the couch as his dog plops down on his lap. He finishes his cup of water and heads back down to the field to help set things up for the fall workout, the smile never leaving his face. About 18 months earlier, Williams was coming to the end of his playing career and trying to figure out his next step after graduation. He quickly found a home and his passion. [NEW OFFER: Get 25% off first year of a new subscription plus a FREE $75 Nike gift card - just in time for National Signing Day!]

"I feel like I can reach guys a little better," Williams said. "I've been through the grind. It's easy for me to talk to them about it. It's not like I'm a coach, I'm a player to them." Williams is currently the grad assistant at North Greenville, working under two former South Carolina players and big leaguers in head coach Landon Powell and pitching coach Jon Coutlangus.

It’s a job that materialized quickly after Williams’s senior season ended in 2018, getting the job with the Powell and the Crusaders that summer. By the end of May, he will have spent the last two seasons getting his master’s degree in education and assisting the team. Williams rarely sits still at practice and, if he does, it’s not for long. He’s always doing something, whether that’s soft-tossing in the cages or hurling batting practice or helping set things up as Powell and the rest of the coaching staff motors through that day’s plan. As Williams bounces around from station to station, his long brown hair peaking out from behind a sweat-stained hat with “NG” stitched on the front, he’ll stop and talk with some players, flashing a smile and asking if they need anything from him. If they do, or need another round of balls tossed their way in batting practice, he’s happy to oblige. “It’s that servant mentality,” said Powell, who was an All-American at South Carolina in the early 2000s. “I think Matt has that. He’s always willing to help people. He’s always willing to sacrifice his time. I’ve noticed that from the get-go. If someone wants to go out and get some early hitting in, he’s available. If they want to get some swings in the cage, he’s available."

This is second nature for him. Williams has been doing this pretty much since he could stand up and hold a bat. He started playing baseball when he was four or five years old and by seven years old he was out shagging fly balls during batting practice for his father, legendary Belton-Honea Path head coach Steve Williams. As he got into middle school and high school he'd spend a lot of time with his dad, who was his baseball and football coach, so there was plenty of time to hear what he was doing good and what he could work on. "He'd drive me to school every day because he was a teacher," Williams said. "It was driving to school with him, driving home. He was always critiquing me and I'm always hearing that coach in the back of my head." Williams first played varsity baseball in eighth grade and was there throughout high school, playing for his father the entire time. Because of that, and the fact he'd been around a successful high school program for the better part of a decade, he was able to see first-hand what it takes to be a successful coach. "From the time he got on varsity, it's just a natural understanding of how the game was played fundamentally and the effort it took for practice and repetitions. He knew what it took to be a good player," Steve said. "He was around it and saw. We went to as many games as we could back then to let him see how college guys did it and how pro guys did it. He just soaked it in." Williams parlayed a solid high school career into a five-year stint at South Carolina where he became the Gamecocks' starting first baseman during their Super Regional run in 2018. The Gamecocks' run ended one win short of Omaha, losing game three at Arkansas as Steve watched from home, trying to save money for a potential trip to the College World Series. Williams played in that Super Regional against the Razorbacks after not being drafted the week prior, and as the Gamecocks' season ended, he was faced with the reality his playing career could be over. "He got home that week and it was a tough revelation for him. He wasn't going to have a chance to go play pro ball and had to make some decisions about what his decision was going to be," Steve said. "Fortunately, Coach (Mark) Kingston got a call and talked with Landon Powell for him to have an opportunity to go into North Greenville. When your playing career comes to an end, it's a hard thing to face. The young man was playing it his whole life. I think the next best thing for him was to stay involved with it and have that opportunity." Williams was in an apartment at Granby Mills near campus when he got the call from Powell offering him the spot.

It wasn’t a hard decision for the recently-graduated Williams, who accepted, enrolled in graduate school and began helping out the baseball program immediately. Players quickly latched onto him, and they should have. He’s only a few years older than most of them and can relate to them. “I think all of these coaches have a coaches’ heart," Powell said. "We want to pay it forward. He’s done that.” He was part of a North Greenville staff last year that finished two wins away from the Division II version of the College World Series and will be there this year as they try over 40 games for the third straight season. “I think he’s taken to it. He’s got two good mentors with Landon and Jon Coutlangus,” Steve said. “It helps they’re both Carolina guys. There’s a lot to talk about there, and they both played pro ball. He’s got a good sounding board.”

As he gets to begin his final season at North Greenville, he seems to have grown in comfort, even if it's located in a town with Tiger in the name. He sits in the visitor dugout watching this year's players warm up and take ground balls before a fall practice, pointing out each one and giving a miniature scouting report. They were all in-depth and Williams pointed to what everyone did well and how he thinks each can help this team this year. It's something good coaches can do, and Williams wears it well. He's quick to bring up players like Josh Senter, who he said improved leaps and bounds since arriving, saying it's stories like that which makes coaching worth it. "Seeing those types of transformations coming into the fall and we go through the grind of the fall and in the spring and see the output at the end of the spring," he said. "The satisfaction these guys have satisfies me." Williams will graduate soon, getting his master's in education as he prepares for the next stage of life. He'll still be part of the staff this season and figure out his next steps after that. He's hoping a paid third assistant gets approved soon to help make it easier to land a job with a college program. "It needs to happen," he said. "The ratio of players to coaches is ridiculous. You don't have enough time between class to be out here with every kid and support them in every way: emotionally or physically. It's tough with just two or three guys out there." The education degree is for if he's a high school coach and has to teach, something he jokes he doesn't want to do but may have to stay around the game. Regardless of where he goes, he'll have a few big coaches in the state backing him up as he begins his career. "Having coach (Mark) Kingston already vouching for him, having me now vouch for him, he's got people in his corner that will help him get opportunities down the road," Powell said. "I think there is no limit. He can be what he wants to be and coach at whatever level he wants to coach at. Whatever future he wants to have he can make it."

