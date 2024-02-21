Sometimes you get lucky, and sometimes you make your own luck.

South Carolina baseball cashed in on five Queens errors to score early and often in an 13-3 midweek victory at Founders Park.

The win was South Carolina’s (5-0) second midweek victory in as many days and fifth in six to open the season, the third straight via the run rule.

"Just a good complete night for us," Mark Kingston said. "Anxious to take a day off tomorrow, and get ready to play on Friday."

Scoring started immediately, and in a very familiar way. Regular catcher Cole Messina had seemingly everything but a home run through a strong first four games of the season, but he rectified that three-run blast out to left field in his first assignment away from catching duties.

Messina slid over to first base to take a day off from behind the plate in the midst of a stretch of eight games in 10 days, giving way to true freshman backstop Ryan Bakes. And in his first plate appearance, Bakes scorched a line drive off Queens (0-4) pitcher starter Joey Ruller.

Ruller walked off under his own power, but the liner off his arm ended his day after recording just two outs, and a depleted Queens bullpen had no chance as the game wore on.

The dam finally broke in the fifth inning when Talmadge LeCroy continued his red hot start to the season with a base hit to right with two runners on. Queens right fielder Matthew Corlew booted the ball while slipping, letting it roll all the way to the wall for two runs to score. Two errors later the Gamecocks had a 7-0 lead with Bakes at the plate, and he deposited a double into the left-field corner for the first two RBIs of his college career.

"I got a lot stronger over the off-season and changed my approach up a little bit," LeCroy said. "It's all coming out right."

Matthew Becker took the mound at Founders Park for the first time since last year’s regional clincher against Campbell, and took the first steps to recovery from a lat strain with a solid performance. He only went two innings, but struck out five batters just like his counterpart Roman Kimball on Sunday.

"I felt really normal," Becker said. "Back to normal for the first time in awhile. The stuff felt pretty good, too."

A parade of relievers took over for Becker, methodically wracking up strikeouts. 12 for the bullpen in total scattered around three Queens solo home runs, the first three blasts against Gamecock pitchers in 2024.

Tyler Pitzer, Connor McCreery, Parker Marlatt, Sam Simpson, Chris Veach, Drake Quinn and Garrett Gainey combined to allow just three runs on six hits and only walked one batter to finish out a successful midweek slate where Kingston got a dozen pitchers live action before the return to weekend play.

"We've really emphasized throwing strikes," Kingston said. "And 17 strikeouts and two walks, that's about as good as you can ask for. I thought they all threw well, really showed some good glimpses. We gave up a few solo homers, but solo homers don't get you beat. I thought they all performed really well."

South Carolina will start a three-game home series against Belmont on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Kingston did not officially confirm his weekend rotation agaisnt the Bruins, but said they would "most likely" go with Eli Jones, Dylan Eskew and Kimball again.

