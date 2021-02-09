South Carolina lost a hard-fought game to #11 Alabama 81-78.

South Carolina trailed by eight with 3:37 to play, but chipped away at the deficit. The Gamecocks scored six straight to make it a two point game with a minute to play. The teams traded empty possessions before Alabama’s Keon Ellis made a free throw. AJ Lawson missed a game-tying three, but Keyshawn Bryant forced a jump ball on the rebound, and South Carolina got possession with three seconds left.

Frank Martin called a timeout to draw up a play to get a game-tying three-point attempt. With Alabama focused on defending the three-point line, Jermaine Cousinard quickly inbounded to Justin Minaya under the basket for a layup. South Carolina fouled with two seconds left to prolong the game, but James Rojas made both free throws and Keyshawn Bryant’s inbounds heave was picked off at midcourt.

“You probably know as much as me” about what happened on the inbounds play, Martin said. “We ran something where there was three different options for a three-point shot. Alabama stood around the three-point and instead of running what we asked to run… just no mental connection with the situation. That’s the story of the whole season.”

“We shouldn’t have gone for the two,” said Minaya, who scored a season-high 15 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds. “We’ve got to be better coming out of the timeout like that.”