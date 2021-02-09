MBB: #11 Alabama escapes with 81-78 win
South Carolina lost a hard-fought game to #11 Alabama 81-78.
South Carolina trailed by eight with 3:37 to play, but chipped away at the deficit. The Gamecocks scored six straight to make it a two point game with a minute to play. The teams traded empty possessions before Alabama’s Keon Ellis made a free throw. AJ Lawson missed a game-tying three, but Keyshawn Bryant forced a jump ball on the rebound, and South Carolina got possession with three seconds left.
Frank Martin called a timeout to draw up a play to get a game-tying three-point attempt. With Alabama focused on defending the three-point line, Jermaine Cousinard quickly inbounded to Justin Minaya under the basket for a layup. South Carolina fouled with two seconds left to prolong the game, but James Rojas made both free throws and Keyshawn Bryant’s inbounds heave was picked off at midcourt.
“You probably know as much as me” about what happened on the inbounds play, Martin said. “We ran something where there was three different options for a three-point shot. Alabama stood around the three-point and instead of running what we asked to run… just no mental connection with the situation. That’s the story of the whole season.”
“We shouldn’t have gone for the two,” said Minaya, who scored a season-high 15 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds. “We’ve got to be better coming out of the timeout like that.”
South Carolina played well defensively. The Gamecocks held Alabama to 38% shooting and 12-34 (35%) from three, while forcing 22 turnovers. Like it did against Florida, South Carolina clamped down at the end of the game, holding Alabama without a field goal for the final 4:20 of the game. South Carolina was plus-12 in points in the paint and was only outrebounded by two. South Carolina also outshot Alabama, hitting 44%.
But Alabama did all the little things. South Carolina only got 17 points off those turnovers. Alabama had 18 offensive rebounds, while South Carolina had just 24 defensive rebounds. That led to 19 second chance points. Alabama shot 85% from the foul line, missing just three free throws, while South Carolina shot 57% and missed six.
“You can’t have that and win these kind of games,” Martin said. “That comes from courage. That comes from commitment. That comes from (being) mentally engaged to the team.”
Lawson and John Petty, Jr. had strong games to lead their respective teams. Lawson had 21 points, six rebounds, and shot five of 13 from three. Petty had 20 points and eight rebounds, while going 3-10 from three. Bryant added 16 points and six rebounds, but was just 2-6 from the line. Jahvon Quinerly scored 10 of his 13 in the second half and made two big threes down the stretch.
Notes:
South Carolina wore its black jerseys at home. Alabama wore white. … Alabama’s Juwan Gary, a Columbia native, played just three minutes before leaving the game with an apparent shoulder injury. … Couisnard’s shooting slump continued. He was 1-5, but had five assists. … Wildens Leveque had a strong first half, but struggled on defense in the second half and only played four minutes. Leveque finished with nine points and five rebounds. … Herb Jones had three points on 1-7 shooting, but had seven assists and five rebounds before fouling out. … South Carolina’s next game is Saturday against Ole Miss.