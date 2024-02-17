Who: South Carolina (21-4 Overall, 9-3 SEC) vs LSU (12-12 Overall, 4-7 SEC) Where: Columbia, SC Date: Saturday 2/17/2024 Time/TV: 3:30pm on SECN

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Gamecocks lead series 20-18. Last Meeting: Carolina lost 82-73. Four Gamecocks scored in double figures. GG Jackson and Meechie Johnson collected 20 points a piece.



LSU

Matt McMahon is in his second season at LSU and has not found year two much easier than year one. The Tigers have enough firepower to hang with middle of the pack SEC teams, but have yet to knock off any of the leaders. Vanderbilt senior transfer Jordan Wright leads the Tigers in scoring with 15 PPG and averages 5 RPG. Nevada senior transfer Will Baker can be a load in the post. The 7 footer averages 12.6 PPG and 5 RPG. He also shoots 38.3% from three point range.



SOUTH CAROLINA

Carolina had one of those nights against Auburn that eventually happens to everyone if you play basketball long enough. It’s unlikely there will be any negative hangover effects from the game. The rate Auburn was hitting shots they usually do not consistently hit was almost comical. Meechie Johnson was able to get back on track in the scoring column against Auburn, mostly due to the Tigers choosing not to double team him. It will be interesting to see how LSU chooses to guard Carolina’s leading scorer. Collin Murray-Boyles has been playing as well as anyone in college basketball over the past 4 games. He is averaging over 20 points and 7 rebounds during that span.



KEYS TO THE GAME