Who: South Carolina (22-5 Overall, 10-4 SEC) at Texas A&M (15-12 Overall, 6-8 SEC) Where: College Station, TX Date: Wednesday 2/28/2024 Time/TV: 8:30pm ET on SECN

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Carolina leads series 9-5. Last Meeting: Gamecocks lost 94-53. Zach Davis scored 13 points, while Meechie Johnson collected 11 points.



TEXAS A&M

This is a classic Buzz Williams team despite not having the win totals of the past two seasons. They crash the boards relentlessly and heavily pressure on defense. What is missing with this year’s squad is shooting. The Aggies are bottom of the league in three point percentage. Junior guard Wade Taylor leads the Aggies in scoring and assists with 18.8 PPG and 3.9 APG. Senior Henry Coleman is the best option in the post. He is averaging 10.2 PPG and 6.7 RPG.



SOUTH CAROLINA

Carolina rebounded from a tough week to take down an Ole Miss team that only lost one home game prior to the matchup. The Gamecocks utilized a fairly balanced scoring attack with four players scoring in double figures. Despite Myles Stute missing the game, and Collin Murray-Boyles limited in the first half due to foul trouble, the Gamecocks still found a way to win. Zach Davis and Jacobi Wright stepped up in a big way. Nothing Josh Gray did statistically will jump off the stat sheet, but his play has noticeably improved. Gamecock fans keep an eye on how Gray has incorporated pump fakes in his low post arsenal, is much quicker in his decision making, and how Gray is taking better angles on defense. TAMU will likely defend Meechie Johnson similarly to Auburn. If so, expect Johnson to get back on track and have plenty of scoring opportunities.



KEYS TO THE GAME