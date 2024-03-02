Who: South Carolina (23-5 Overall, 11-4 SEC) vs Florida (20-8 Overall, 10-5 SEC) Where: Columbia, SC Date: Saturday 3/2/2024 Time/TV: 12pm ET on SECN

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Florida leads series 24-15. Last Meeting: Carolina lost 81-60. GG Jackson collected 20 points and 10 rebounds.



FLORIDA

Todd Golden has the Gators on pace for the NCAA tournament in just his second year on the job. Florida crashes the boards harder than any team in the SEC and heavily relies on second chance points. They also have solid guard play, which gives them the ability to knock off any team in the conference. Iona transfer guard Walter Clayton leads the team in scoring with 16.8 PPG. UC Riverside transfer guard Zylon Pullin is averaging 15.3 PPG and 4.9 APG.



SOUTH CAROLINA

The way South Carolina has been able to dictate play for most of the season has been impressive. The Gamecocks will attempt to assert their will on a Florida team that wants to play fast and get up plenty of shots. As expected, Meechie Johnson was able to get back on track against Texas A&M with 22 points. Ta’Lon Cooper has continued to be calm during intense situations, which has been key in the majority of the Gamecocks’ biggest wins.



KEYS TO THE GAME