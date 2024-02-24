Who: South Carolina (21-5 Overall, 9-4 SEC) at Ole Miss (19-7 Overall, 6-7 SEC) Where: Oxford, MS Date: Saturday 2/24/2024 Time/TV: 3:30pm on SECN

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Ole Miss leads series 25-23. Last Meeting: Gamecocks won 68-65 in Columbia. Collin Murray-Boyles scored 16 points and snagged 9 rebounds.



MISSISSIPPI

Ole Miss has been struggling to collect wins lately as they are 1-4 in their last five games. However, the Rebels play much better at home and have only lost once (against Auburn) playing at home this season. The combination of Matthew Murrell, Jaylen Murray, and Allen Flanigan is effective against almost any team. Flanigan in-particular gave Carolina fits during the last matchup as he consistently knocked down tough mid-range jumpers. Ole Miss is still in the conversation for the NCAA tournament, but will find themselves left out if they do not close the season strongly.



SOUTH CAROLINA

Carolina let one slip away against LSU this past Saturday. The Gamecocks are still in great position to make the NCAA Tournament and are mostly playing for seeding at this point. Winning at Ole Miss would go down as a Quad 1 win and help the resume. BJ Mack, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Josh Gray mostly controlled the paint last time out against Ole Miss. They will need to do so again for Carolina to pull off a tough road victory. Meechie Johnson exited the LSU loss with 0 points. That being said, regardless of his point total, when Meechie is aggressive and playing with an attacking mindset he creates opportunities for himself and teammates. When he settles for long 3 pointers, it can often lead to transition opportunities for opponents.



KEYS TO THE GAME