South Carolina men's basketball's 2023-24 non-conference schedule is starting to take shape, with two more games officially on the board.

Head coach Lamont Paris will be taking his team out to the desert in November to participate in the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will consist of two games, starting on Friday Nov. 17 against DePaul. The Blue Demons finished 10-23 last season and 3-17 in Big East Play.

The other Friday game in the tournament is Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco. If South Carolina defeats DePaul it will face the winner of that game on Sunday, while a loss to DePaul would mean a match-up against the loser of Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco on Nov. 19. San Francisco finished 20-14 and 7-9 in the West Coast Conference, while Grand Canyon is coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history with a 24-12 record as the Western Athletic Conference champions.

These two games mark the second and third confirmed non-conference dates of the season, with a Charlotte tilt against Virginia Tech already slated for Nov. 10.

