MBB: Another Run and Another Win for South Carolina

South Carolina shut down the Aggies and used another big run for a 74-63 win over Texas A&M.

Run. Rinse. Repeat. For the third straight game, South Carolina used a big second half run for a come-from-behind victory. Following a 24-0 run against Georgia and a 15-1 run against Vanderbilt, South Carolina went on a 17-1 run against Texas A&M that turned a five-point deficit into an 11-point lead.

South Carolina trailed by as much as ten in the first half (“My genius game plan going in didn’t work real well in the first half.” quipped Frank Martin) and had never led, but made halftime adjustments and Erik Stevenson hit a three to tie the game at 37. Texas A&M quickly hit a three and then stole a lazy pass for a breakaway dunk, and it looked like South Carolina was back on the ropes.

But Stevenson hit another three, and after an Aggie free throw, Jermaine Couisnard was left open for a game-tying three, just his second basket of the game. Couisnard found his rhythm after that. He hit a corner three for the lead, and then drove and set up AJ Wilson for a three-point play. An offensive rebound by Wilson set up a three by James Reese, and then Brandon Martin scored a putback to cap the run and put the Gamecocks up 54-43.

Down the stretch, Texas A&M twice cut the lead to six. The first time, Reese got into the lane and found Keyshawn Bryant for a baseline dunk. The next time, Couisnard was fouled and made both free throws.