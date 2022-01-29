MBB: Another Run and Another Win for South Carolina
South Carolina shut down the Aggies and used another big run for a 74-63 win over Texas A&M.
Run. Rinse. Repeat. For the third straight game, South Carolina used a big second half run for a come-from-behind victory. Following a 24-0 run against Georgia and a 15-1 run against Vanderbilt, South Carolina went on a 17-1 run against Texas A&M that turned a five-point deficit into an 11-point lead.
South Carolina trailed by as much as ten in the first half (“My genius game plan going in didn’t work real well in the first half.” quipped Frank Martin) and had never led, but made halftime adjustments and Erik Stevenson hit a three to tie the game at 37. Texas A&M quickly hit a three and then stole a lazy pass for a breakaway dunk, and it looked like South Carolina was back on the ropes.
But Stevenson hit another three, and after an Aggie free throw, Jermaine Couisnard was left open for a game-tying three, just his second basket of the game. Couisnard found his rhythm after that. He hit a corner three for the lead, and then drove and set up AJ Wilson for a three-point play. An offensive rebound by Wilson set up a three by James Reese, and then Brandon Martin scored a putback to cap the run and put the Gamecocks up 54-43.
Down the stretch, Texas A&M twice cut the lead to six. The first time, Reese got into the lane and found Keyshawn Bryant for a baseline dunk. The next time, Couisnard was fouled and made both free throws.
The Gamecocks’ veteran players came up big once again. Reese scored a season-high 20 points, including eight in the first half when he was trying to keep the Gamecocks in the game. Stevenson had 13 points and six rebounds. Bryant had 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Couisnard had 13 points and a team-high six assists, and said the veteran players now understand how to pick up the slack if someone is struggling and plug that hole.
“We all know what we can do,” he said. “It’s just the older guys seeing what we need.”
“To win on the road, especially in conference play, you’ve got to have old guys who know how to close out games, and that’s what those four guys did for us tonight,” Martin said.
South Carolina held Texas A&M to 34.4% shooting and just 20% from three. Texas A&M entered the game as the SEC’s top three-point shooting team, hitting 35.1% from behind the arc, but hit just 5-25 and missed eight straight at the end of the first half.
“Our on ball defense today was pretty good. It’s something our players have taken pride in, to guard the basketball,” Martin said. “You’ve got to fight the ball, you can’t just give in to the guy with the ball and let him beat you.”
Notes:
Ta’Quan Woodley was not available. He returned home for the birth of his child. … Texas A&M wore pink-trimmed uniforms to raise breast cancer awareness. … Jacobi Wright quietly had a nice game with four assists and just one turnover. … South Carolina is staying in College Station before traveling to Starkville. Texas A&M arranged for practice facilities for the Gamecocks, and Martin has plans for some Texas brisket. … Announced attendance was 9,079. … South Carolina’s next game is Tuesday at Mississippi State.