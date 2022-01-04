MBB: Auburn Rolls South Carolina

#9 Auburn (13-1, 2-0) held off a second half rally by South Carolina (9-4, 0-1) for an 81-66 win.

South Carolina battled back in the second half, chipping away at a 21-point lead and pulling within eight points with a little less than seven minutes to play. But three of South Carolina’s next four possessions ended in turnovers, two of them unforced, and let Auburn off the hook. Jabari Smith hit a mid-range jumper and then Wendell Green was fouled after a steal and made both free throws. That gave Auburn a 67-55 lead with 4:42 left, and South Carolina never got within single digits again.

The first 45 seconds of the game went about as good as the Gamecocks could have hoped. Smith and Walker Kessler each picked up a foul and Erik Stevenson hit a three. But the success was short-lived and the Gamecocks defense was invisible in the first half. Auburn’s Bruce Pearl said it was apparent that South Carolina hadn’t played in two weeks.

“I know the time off for South Carolina had to be a factor, being off for two weeks,” Pearl said. “It showed early in the game because they played us even in the second half.”

With three minutes left in the half, Auburn was shooting 69.2% from the floor. A 1-7 finish to the half dropped it to a modest 57.6%. Auburn had runs of 9-0, 12-0 and 9-0 in the first half, and got 14 points off nine South Carolina turnovers.

“They’re top ten for a reason. When teams like that go on runs it’s usually the deciding factor in the game,” Stevenson said. “We were throwing punches but they had a bigger punch for about a five minute stretch.”