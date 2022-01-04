MBB: Auburn Rolls South Carolina
#9 Auburn (13-1, 2-0) held off a second half rally by South Carolina (9-4, 0-1) for an 81-66 win.
South Carolina battled back in the second half, chipping away at a 21-point lead and pulling within eight points with a little less than seven minutes to play. But three of South Carolina’s next four possessions ended in turnovers, two of them unforced, and let Auburn off the hook. Jabari Smith hit a mid-range jumper and then Wendell Green was fouled after a steal and made both free throws. That gave Auburn a 67-55 lead with 4:42 left, and South Carolina never got within single digits again.
The first 45 seconds of the game went about as good as the Gamecocks could have hoped. Smith and Walker Kessler each picked up a foul and Erik Stevenson hit a three. But the success was short-lived and the Gamecocks defense was invisible in the first half. Auburn’s Bruce Pearl said it was apparent that South Carolina hadn’t played in two weeks.
“I know the time off for South Carolina had to be a factor, being off for two weeks,” Pearl said. “It showed early in the game because they played us even in the second half.”
With three minutes left in the half, Auburn was shooting 69.2% from the floor. A 1-7 finish to the half dropped it to a modest 57.6%. Auburn had runs of 9-0, 12-0 and 9-0 in the first half, and got 14 points off nine South Carolina turnovers.
“They’re top ten for a reason. When teams like that go on runs it’s usually the deciding factor in the game,” Stevenson said. “We were throwing punches but they had a bigger punch for about a five minute stretch.”
Photos: Auburn too much for Gamecocks
South Carolina held Auburn to 45.5% shooting in the second half, and forced eight straight misses at one point, but it was too little too late. South Carolina couldn’t get stops when it needed them late, allowing Auburn to make five of its last six shots, and continued to struggle with turnovers.
“That shows the fight of our team, but we’ve got to piece it all together throughout the game,” Reese said.
Stevenson led all scorers with a season-high 25 points, going 5-7 from three. Wildens Leveque had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Reese had nine points. But the Gamecocks got just eleven points and four rebounds from their reserves.
“I thought those guys played like guys that have been through league play before,” Martin said. “Our bench, which has been really good for us this year, did not help us today.”
South Carolina lost Keyshawn Bryant midway through the first half. Bryant injured his left (shooting) shoulder and had to leave the game. He returned after halftime hith his arm in a sling and shoulder wrapped in ice. Bryant told Martin he did not dislocate his shoulder and that it was an AC joint injury, but there will be a further diagnosis to determine a timetable for Bryant’s return.
Notes:
AJ Wilson had four points, seven rebounds, and three assists, but briefly left the game in the second half after getting hit in the head. He later returned. … Green led Auburn with 22 points, and Walker Kessler had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. … Auburn outrebounded South Carolina 34-31. … Auburn finished the game shooting 52.7% and South Carolina shot 40.7%. … Jermaine Couisnard had nine points off the bench, but shot 3-9 and Martin wasn’t happy with how Couisnard played. … Announced attendance was 8,528. … South Carolina’s next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.
----
