South Carolina went 1-1 last weekend in Connecticut. They dropped a tight game against Providence, 76-67, a game in which they led at halftime but faded in the second half. South Carolina then routed George Washington 90-55 in a laugher that saw South Carolina lead by as much as 42 - in the first half.

It’s been eight days since South Carolina last played, and 13 since the Gamecocks played in Columbia, so you can be forgiven if you’re a little out of touch with the team.

Silva Sighting

One of the recurring issues over the first four games was the relative disappearance of Chris Silva. Silva was averaging just 8.5 points and five rebounds per game, and shooting a miserable 36 percent from the floor. When poor effort wasn’t sabotaging him, foul trouble was. Frank Martin was practically begging him to play harder, and Silva’s defensive effort was so poor Martin benched him on several occasions.

Silva seemed to put it together against George Washington, playing hard, defending and rebounding, all the things that make him effective. He had 20 points on 7-10 shooting, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in a season-high 30 minutes.

A.J.’s World

Freshman A.J. Lawson is already stocking up on some hardware. He was named to the All-Tournament team for the Naismith Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, and on November 19 was named SEC Freshman of the Week. Lawson is the first Gamecock to win the award since Sindarius Thornwell, which puts him in some pretty good company.

Lawson isn’t as strong as Thornwell, and he doesn’t have the same post-up or defensive ability, but there are some similarities. Both are really good at drawing fouls, both play positionless basketball, and both stuff the stat sheet. Lawson is averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. He leads the Gamecocks in scoring, assists, free throw attempts, baskets made and attempted, and threes made and attempted. And he seems to get better with every game.

Lawson alone makes it worth the price of admission to see the Gamecocks play.

Scouting Wofford

South Carolina and Wofford are facing off for the second season in a row, after not playing since 2011. South Carolina visited Wofford last season to open the Terriers’ new arena, the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. South Carolina won that game 73-52 thanks in large part to 11 three-pointers.

The Terriers went 21-13 last season and return four starters. They are led by senior guard Fletcher Magee, who is averaging 18.5 points per game. Magee is shooting 40.6 percent from three this season, and last season he made 148 threes, fifth most all-time for a single season. He is averaging over ten attempts per game from behind the arc this season.

Quick Hits

Freshman forward Alanzo Frink has yet to play due to a knee injury. He traveled with the team to Connecticut and could play this week. … Freshman guard T.J. Moss missed the first two games with a foot injury. He has made an impact since, scoring 12 against Providence and 11 against George Washington, although he also had five turnovers.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs Wofford

When: Monday, November 26, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+