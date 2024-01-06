If it was not real before, it certainly is now.

South Carolina men’s basketball entered Saturday afternoon with more wind its sails than the program has had in years. A 12-1 record in non-conference play. A home game against a team which reached the NCAA Tournament last year to start conference play. A national television broadcast.

How did it respond?

A gutty, physical 68-62 win over Mississippi State keyed by a 9-0 second half run.

Meechie Johnson scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds, including a crucial offensive rebound turned into a putback with under three minutes remaining after Mississippi State (11-3, 0-1 SEC) closed the deficit to three. And on the biggest possession of the game, with Mississippi State in possession down two and in possession after two Ta'Lon Cooper missed free throws in the waning seconds, Johnson came up with the play of the season for the Gamecocks.

He swiped a steal loose in the frontcourt, preventing the Bulldogs from even getting a game-tying shot attempt off. He knocked down both free throws to make it a two-possession game, and put a signature win officially in the bag.

It was the defining play of a defining game of his Gamecock career -- so far -- but not one without its early adversity.

South Carolina (13-1, 1-0 SEC) needed to hit back from an early punch, as Mississippi State darted out to an 11-3 advantage. The only shot from the floor for the Gamecocks in the first eight minutes of action was a Myles Stute dunk off an inbound play and the home team already trailed by eight when a Meechie Johnson 3-pointer registered the first points from a halfcourt set for the Gamecocks.

But Mississippi State never fully attained separation, and South Carolina slowly chipped away. Johnson knocked down a pair of triples, the defense tightened up inside against a lengthy front court and the Gamecocks actually took their first lead of the game with 1:47 left in the first half on a Johnson layup.

The back-and-forth nature of proceedings persisted through the initial phases of the second half with neither team scoring more than four points in a row for the first nine minutes of play after the break.

And once the dam finally broke, who else but Johnson to do it? After Collin Murray-Boyles scored a tough bucket inside through contact to put the Gamecocks up two but missed his free throw on the and-1 attempt, B.J. Mack chased down the loose ball to salvage the possession.

Johnson stepped into a deep three with one on the shot clock and missed, but drew a foul on Mississippi State super star Tolu Smith. It forced him to retreat to the bench with four fouls, Johnson knocked down two free throws and then popped another 3-pointer.

He sprinted over to the student section after Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans called timeout, a release of energy and emotion almost foreign to this team last season but quickly becoming the norm this go around.

Mississippi State never re-gained the lead, and South Carolina salted it away with free throws in the final minute to scure the biggest win of the Lamont Paris era to date.

************************************************************************

