MBB: Cold Gamecocks fall to Gators

Florida held off a second half comeback to beat South Carolina 71-63.

South Carolina trailed by as much as 13 in the first half, but trimmed the deficit to four midway through the second half. But a putback off a missed three jump-started a 10-1 Florida run that put the Gators back in control. South Carolina would eventually get back within six, but gave up another offensive rebound.

Entering the game, South Carolina knew it needed to cut down on turnovers and fouls, and both teams, coming off games where they shot less than 40%, knew they had to make baskets. South Carolina took care of the first two things.

The Gamecocks committed just nine turnovers against the Gators who average 9.5 steals per game. Meanwhile the Gamecocks forced 15 turnovers which led to 19 points. They also controlled the fouls, committing just 15 and only sending Florida to the line 15 times (both despite intentional fouls late).

But only one team made baskets.

South Carolina shot just 34.7% for the game and had stretches where it missed seven straight, six straight, and seven of eight. The Gamecocks were just 4-22 on layups, due in part to a career-high tying eight blocks by Colin Castleton.