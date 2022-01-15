MBB: Cold Gamecocks fall to Gators
Florida held off a second half comeback to beat South Carolina 71-63.
South Carolina trailed by as much as 13 in the first half, but trimmed the deficit to four midway through the second half. But a putback off a missed three jump-started a 10-1 Florida run that put the Gators back in control. South Carolina would eventually get back within six, but gave up another offensive rebound.
Entering the game, South Carolina knew it needed to cut down on turnovers and fouls, and both teams, coming off games where they shot less than 40%, knew they had to make baskets. South Carolina took care of the first two things.
The Gamecocks committed just nine turnovers against the Gators who average 9.5 steals per game. Meanwhile the Gamecocks forced 15 turnovers which led to 19 points. They also controlled the fouls, committing just 15 and only sending Florida to the line 15 times (both despite intentional fouls late).
But only one team made baskets.
South Carolina shot just 34.7% for the game and had stretches where it missed seven straight, six straight, and seven of eight. The Gamecocks were just 4-22 on layups, due in part to a career-high tying eight blocks by Colin Castleton.
On the other end, Florida got the message. The Gators shot 5.1% for the game and 61.9% in the second half. And when they did miss, they got eight offensive rebounds off those 22 missed shots (South Carolina had just 17 defensive rebounds).
In addition to the eight blocks, Castleton added 10 points and seven rebounds. Kowacie Reeves and Phlandrous Fleming, Jr. each had 14 points.
Chico Carter had 12 for South Carolina. Erik Stevenson had 10, and scored his 1,000th career point.
Notes:
Castleton had seven blocks against South Carolina last season. … South Carolina did not get its first assist of the game until 3:21 remaining in the first half. … Frank Martin shuffled the starting lineup, inserting Jacobi Wright at the point and Keyshawn Bryant at the four. Bryant scored the first points of the game on a putback dunk, but finished with just four points and eight rebounds. … South Carolina’s next game is at Arkansas on Tuesday.
