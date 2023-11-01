COLUMBIA, S.C. – Freshman forward Collin Murray-Boyles is out indefinitely with mono. The local product from AC Flora is expected to play a vital role for the Gamecocks this season when he returns to the court.

In 2022-23, Murray-Boyles played his senior year at Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah), which is a part of the newly formed National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC), a league that features that top high school programs in the nation. He led the team averaging 15.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. His 15.0 points per game were third in the NIBC and his 8.8 rebounds led the conference.

Murray-Boyles rose up the recruiting rankings after his standout season in Utah and was pegged a consensus four-star prospect ranked inside the top-100 players in the country. The Athletic has him slotted as the No. 13 freshmen you absolutely can’t afford to miss and On3.com has him ranked the No. 6 impact freshmen in the SEC.

The Gamecocks host Wofford in a charity exhibition tonight at 7 p.m. (ET) at Colonial Life Arena.

It will be general admission seating and $10 for tickets. Seating will be located in the 100 level of the arena (lower bowl). To purchase tickets, click here.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Maui Strong Fund, which provides financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires. For more information on the Maui Strong Fund, click here.

Carolina will be off from game-action the rest of the week before revving up the 2023-24 season at home against USC Upstate on Monday, Nov. 6. Carolina is 85-30 all-time in season openers. The game will be televised on SEC Network+ with Dave Weinstein (pxp) and John Williams (analyst) on the call. South Carolina is 85-30 all-time in season openers.