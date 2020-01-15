“Jermaine was going to go get that shot,” Martin said. “He wasn’t going to be denied.”

The play wasn’t just a free for all. The other four Gamecocks had responsibilities, and Bryant was the second option on the play, although Frank Martin knew Couisnard wanted the shot.

“It looked good to me,” Keyshawn Bryant said. “He was hot the whole game. When it went up I looked right at him and started to chase him.”

“Frank told me if they score, just get to my spot and try to get downhill,” Couisnard said. “I really didn’t know it was going in. I felt like I shot an air ball.”

South Carolina didn’t call a timeout, and Couisnard initially hesitated, and then accelerated. He dribbled the length of the court, releasing his shot with 0.6 seconds left. He put a little too much on the shot, but it banked in for the win.

South Carolina trailed by as much as 14 in the second half and was down 13 when it began its comeback. Trailing 54-41 with 11:39 left, Justin Minaya hit a three-pointer. Jermaine Couisnard, making his first career start, followed that with a three-point play and then a three-pointer. The 9-0 run gave South Carolina, for the first time all game, some momentum, and a reason for the garnet half of the crowd to get involved.

Over the next seven minutes, the Gamecocks chipped away at the lead. They outscored the Wildcats 27-14 and finally tied the game at 68 on a layup by Couisnard with 4:25 to play. During that stretch, the Gamecocks, who had a dismal shooting game up to that point, made a pair of threes and four three-point plays.

Kentucky called a timeout and hit a pair of free throws, but then Maik Kotsar drove and kicked to Minaya for a corner three, giving South Carolina its first lead of the game with 3:41 to play.

South Carolina led by six with a minute to play, but free throw shooting nearly cost the Gamecocks. Up two points, AJ Lawson, who entered the game shooting 78 percent, missed a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left that would have all but clinched the win. After a timeout, Immanuel Quickley hit a tough jumper over Lawson. That set the stage for Couisnard’s heroics.

Couisnard finished with a career-high 26 points, plus three rebounds and three assists (it should have been more if not for missed layups and bobbled catches). He also drew the defensive assignment on Kentucky’s point guard Ashton Hagans, one of the best in the country. Hagans got his numbers, with 13 points and seven assists, but he only shot 2-10 from the floor and had five turnovers.

South Carolina missed its first ten shots of the game (the first basket was, predictably, a putback dunk by Bryant) and quickly fell behind 8-0. Despite the poor shooting, South Carolina was getting good looks and playing well defensively, and Kentucky was never able to put South Carolina away. John Calipari thought Kentucky had a chance to put the game out of reach early, and failed to do it.

“There were spurts in the first half where we could have had it to 10 or 12 instead of eight,” Calipari said. “When you get a chance to get somebody to 20, you do it. This team doesn’t do it.”

South Carolina shot just 24 percent in the first half and was shooting just 32 percent midway through the second half, before beginning its run. South Carolina finished the game by making 13 of its final 23 shot attempts, 57 percent.

“They made shots,” Calipari said. “In the second half they had guys that you would want to shoot the three and the kid made it.”

“I think we were a little bit too juiced up to start the game,” Martin said. “As the game wore on we settled down. We were better with our decision-making.”

For the game, South Carolina shot 39.7 percent while holding Kentucky to 43.6 percent. South Carolina was able to even things out by crashing the offensive glass. It took 18 more shots and had 20 offensive rebounds compared to just 10 for Kentucky, and had a 16-10 edge in second chance points (Bryant alone scored off all three of his offensive rebounds, including two rim-rattling dunks).

“You’re not winning that way,” Calipari said.

Notes:

The win gave South Carolina two wins over top ten opponents in a season for the first time since the 2005-06 season (Florida both times, ranked #5 and #7). South Carolina beat #9 Virginia in December. ... For the second time this season, South Carolina wore its 1970s-inspired throwback uniforms. South Carolina also wore them against Houston. … Jair Bolden, who started the first 15 games of the season, was available but did not play. … TJ Moss had a season-high 10 points in a season-high 23 minutes. He had eight points and three assists in the second half. … Trae Hannibal played nine minutes. He was scoreless but had four rebounds. … Minaya had 11 points and six rebounds, breaking out of a three-game shooting slump. … Kotsar struggled with foul trouble and was scoreless with four rebounds in 12 minutes before fouling out. But he also assisted on South Carolina’s go-ahead three, a play Martin specifically drew up for Kotsar in this game. … South Carolina outrebounded Kentucky 42-41, and had 19 points off 15 Kentucky turnovers, while giving up just nine points of nine South Carolina turnovers. … The game was officially a sellout, although there was visibly less than 18,000 people in attendance. Kentucky fans made up probably forty percent of the crowd, leading to an especially raucous atmosphere where every play was met with a mixture of cheers and boos. … South Carolina’s next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.

BOX SCORE