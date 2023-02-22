0.9 seconds.

South Carolina men’s basketball was 0.9 seconds away from having a chance to pull off the upset of the college basketball season.

The Gamecocks entered their Wednesday night game against No. 2 Alabama as 17.5-point underdogs, but fought all the way down to the wire in front of the most electric crowd of the season so far.

But after trading blows for 44 minutes and 59 seconds — there were 10 lead changes and each team spent more than 18 minutes setting the pace — the Crimson Tide got the last word.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller scored on a drive to the rim to account for the final points of his team’s 78-76 win, just as he did on the final possession of regulation to keep the game alive after South Carolina took a 68-66 lead on Jacobi Wright’s mid-range jumper.

"That was a hard one to go into the locker room and try to figure out something clever to tell those guys to make them feel better about what just happened," Lamont Paris said. "That's part of this whole thing, but a great effort. Not only was it a great effort, they played well. They executed the defensive scouting report incredibly well."

Wright was tremendous throughout crunch time, scoring 14 points in the second half plus overtime including a trio of late shots from his trademark mid-range spot. Wright scored 18 points, one of three Gamecocks with at least 18 alongside Meechie Johnson with 18 and GG Jackson with 19.

Jackson was the catalyst behind the spirited performance, producing one of his most productive performances of the season. With 34 scouts from 18 different NBA teams watching on, Jackson — a projected first round pick in June’s NBA Draft — turned in one of the best efforts of his season. Not only did he lead the team in scoring, but he had two blocks and a steal in a better defensive performance. His -5 plus/minus in 42 minutes was a stark contrast from the -30 he produced in just 16 minutes of action against Vanderbilt in the last home game.

His vicious dunk early was part of a 16-2 South Carolina run, an electrifying moment that was one of the early signs tonight could be a special night for Lamont Paris in the first year of his rebuild. And just before halftime with South Carolina’s lead trimmed down to one point, Johnson — the sharpshooting transfer point guard from Ohio State who has never met a shot he felt was out of his range — knocked down a 46-foot heave at the half to provide more ignition.

"You deserved to win," Paris said was his message to the team post-game. "You deserved better. You did enough good things to win the basketball game, I do know that. We made some mistakes also. They needed a basket on two occasions and got a layup out of it. Their quality of shot in the waning moments was probably higher than it should have been, but honestly ust that. You deserved better, and let's get back to it tomorrow."

Even Eli Sparkman, the walk-on who only scored two points all season entering tonight and was forced to play because of injuries to Chico Carter Jr. and Ford Cooper Jr., knocked down a 3-pointer on his first possession of action.

Every time Alabama made a run, South Carolina had an answer. A 10-0 personal run from Miller was turned away. Taking a 54-49 lead into the penultimate media timeout turned into a 15-5 South Carolina run the other way to swing the pendulum. Up and down, blow for blow, enough to think the two teams were both National Championship contenders as opposed to the reality of one contender facing a team that entered the game residing 12th in the SEC.

South Carolina had a chance to win the game late when a Wright jumper gave his team the lead with 14.3 seconds left, leaving it just one stop away from a potentially landmark win.

"Just being in a big game, I was exciting for it coming into it," Wright said. "I just tried to get to my spots and knock it down and take smart shots, and tonight it fell for me."

But just as he did at the end of overtime, Miller went up strong to the rim and tied the game with a layup. There were three more ties in overtime — two from South Carolina’s offense — but Miller ended up getting the last possession and the last bucket of the night.

South Carolina will be back on the road on Saturday night at Tennessee.

"It was a draining, emotional game," Paris said. "A lot goes into a game like this, and then a lot gets sucked out of you when you don't win. I think that's human nature. We'll get back, we'll try to make it business as usual at practice and try to start preparing for the next game."