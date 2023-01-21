Coming off the back of another home loss against Ole MIss, South Carolina men’s basketball head coach Lamont Paris knew his team had to turn the page quickly with what was looming.

“Auburn is going to come in here Saturday, and they don’t care,” Paris said Tuesday. “They could care less about what happened today, they’ll come in here and try to beat us as bad as they can.”

Unfortunately for Paris his team did fall, but it was not the degree of blowout he described.

No. 16 Auburn dropped South Carolina 81-66 at Colonial Life Arena, completing a winless three-game homestand for the Gamecocks.

GG Jackson scored a career-high 30 points, but almost nobody else could get the offense going. Jackson shot 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) from the floor, but the rest of his teammates combined to shoot 10-of-35 (28.6 percent) and 7-of-28 (25 percent) from 3-point range.

"I wanted to challenge myself mentally," Jackson said. "Before this game I came in about 30 minutes before warm-ups and I was just working on my midrange, anything to just loosen up and get prepared for the game."

An Auburn (16-3, 6-1 SEC) team with significantly more depth was able to spread out its scoring and minutes more. Johni Broome led the team with 27 points, but senior forward Jaylin Williams and Wendell Green Jr. scored 12 and 16 respectively. In particular, the Tigers got whatever they wanted around the basket. Auburn scored 46 points in the paint, had 16 points just off dunks alone — including 10 in the first half.

It looked like it was going to be another finish in the same vein as the two 40+ home losses to start conference play each of the last two Saturdays, especially when the Tigers took a 26-point lead early in the second half at 51-25.

But Jackson went into takeover mode, scoring 12 straight South Carolina (8-11, 1-5 SEC) points early in the half to help claw the Gamecocks back into the mix. Aggression was also a big piece of the rally; South Carolina attempted 24 free throws, beating out its previous highest total in any SEC game of 15 against Vanderbilt and Tennessee. It knocked down 19 (79.1 percent) of them.

"It was a point of emphasis," Paris said. "Those guys have been working on it, and now I want to continue to do it. I don't want to back off because Hayden had a couple offensive fouls and GG had a couple offensive fouls. I told him he had a couple free offensive fouls, GG. He's too good of an athlete, he can change and shift his bodies where he can avoid those most of the time. I want him putting himself in situations where he's attacking the rim."

The gap narrowed as far as 10 points at the penultimate media timeout with a 23-7 South Carolina run drawing the score to 58-48, but this was as close as it got. The Tigers immediately broke the huddle and put together a 12-2 run of their own to ice the contest.

Of note pre-game was a starting lineup change from Paris. For the first time since the opening game of the season he started guards Meechie Johnson and Jacobi Wright together, with Wright taking Josh Gray’s spot in the lineup after the junior forward had started three consecutive games.

South Carolina will hit the road for the first time since its upset win at Kentucky next, playing two games on the road next week starting on Wednesday night at Florida.

"We challenged them on that," Paris said on the fightback after going down 26. "It was a byproduct of us hanging in there. We've shown some signs once it starts going down, it goes really down. We didn't do that. And then we had a couple things that went our way at the same time. We switched over to the zone and that was effective, and then we made a couple baskets and then we got happy. And so honestly, we played better because we were happy."

