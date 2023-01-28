ATHENS, Ga. — Mike White’s full-court pressure flipped everything.

After watching his team spend almost the entire afternoon trailing South Carolina, Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White finally went to a press with his team down 62-52 more than halfway through the second half.

The result was a 10-0 run to pull his team back into the game, and in the end it was an 81-78 overtime victory for his team in a game South Carolina led for 33:06 out of the 40 regulation minutes.

Georgia (14-7, 4-4 SEC) did not take its first lead of the second half until Frank Anselem hit a turnaround layup with 1:39 to go to make it 70-69 Bulldogs. South Carolina (8-13, 1-7 SEC) led by as many as 12 at one point but went into an offensive funk against the press, with a parade of turnovers opening the door for the home team to creep back into the game. The Gamecocks had a stretch of nearly five minutes without a made field goal, enough for momentum to turn.

"They turned up the pressure, credit them," South Carolina forward Hayden Brown said. "With pressure, sometimes it can feel like there's eight people on the court. But really it's five-on-five, we just have to take a chill pill and play ball."

A thrilling final minute saw both teams with opportunities to win. After GG Jackson tied the game at 73-73 on a running layup, White called his final timeout to give Georgia an opportunity to walk the game off. The Bulldogs had a tough look on a corner 3-pointer, but it missed long. On the transition opportunity at the other end of the floor Zachary Davis appeared to get fouled, with South Carolina’s bench imploring the referees for a call.

No whistle came, and the game extended another five minutes.

"I have to go back and look at it again," head coach Lamont Paris said. "I don't anticipate that there's ever going to be a foul called there unless it's a tackle. I just thought we had a great opportunity, and there was probably a little more time. Zach's obviously never been in that situation in a college game, but you err on the side of trying to get that thing off."

Five Gamecocks scored in double-figures, led by Jackson with 18 points. Brown scored 17 including 13 in a blistering first half, but he fouled out for the sixth time this season. Chico Carter Jr. went 4-of-5 from 3-point range to account for all 12 of his points, and Meechie Johnson scored 11 despite going 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

South Carolina led by as many as 12 points in the second half and controlled action almost the entire way, but turnovers stacked up against the press. The Gamecocks turned the ball over 12 times in the second half alone, ranging from a 10-second violation against the press to some sloppy passes in the backcourt. An aggressive Georgia team gaining momentum took advantage of the unraveling Gamecocks to draw fouls, shooting 19-of-25 (76 percent) from the free throw line in the second half and overtime.

But in overtime, shooting woes killed the Gamecocks.

South Carolina knocked down just one out of 11 shots (9.1 percent) from the floor in the extra session and despite holding Georgia to just one made field goal across the five minutes, the Bulldogs knocked down six free throws in overtime to secure just enough points to sneak over the finish line.

A missed Georgia free throw with 5.6 seconds left opened the door for one final chance to force a second overtime, but Jackson's game-tying 3-point attempt drew back iron as time expired.

South Carolina will return home for both games next week, starting against Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

I sensed a little bit of, 'shucks, that was one that was there for the taking,'" Paris said post-game. "That's not a bad thing, but I hope there are enough other guys that go beyond 'shucks' and there's a different word that they are going to use to describe the opportunity that we had and how it ended up getting to where it got to."



