“We didn’t play the way we had practiced, and the guys were excited about having an opportunity to get out and compete yesterday,” he said.

South Carolina had practiced well heading into those games, but Martin believed nerves got the better of the players. There obviously was no practice with the games on consecutive days, so no chance to regroup. With a full week of practice, Martin hopes the performance will be better.

South Carolina split the two games last weekend in Kansas City. They looked rusty against Liberty and seemed to still be shaking off the rust at times against Tulsa. Frank Martin chalked that up to the cancellation of the exhibition against Coker. Liberty already had three games under its belt before facing South Carolina, and that experience helped.

2. Seventh Woods questionable

Seventh Woods injured his knee in Kansas City and was limited against Tulsa, going scoreless and only playing three minutes after halftime. When Martin spoke to the media Wednesday, Woods had not yet returned to practice.

“He’s added a dimension to our team, an energy, an athleticism, a stability that our team needs,” Martin said. “If we had a game (Wednesday), he’d be out. He didn’t practice yesterday. We’re hopeful that he’ll be able to practice some tomorrow and then normal Friday and if his knee responds the right way then he’ll be good to go on Saturday.”

3. Road blues

South Carolina’s first two games were at a neutral site in Kansas City, so the pandemic restrictions on crowd sizes wasn’t felt much. That will change Saturday with a true road game against a top ten opponent. Normally it would be a loud, hostile environment, but not this season. Attendance at Houston’s Fertitta Center is limited to 25% of capacity, or about 2,500 fans. That minimizes any homecourt advantage, but it is also a challenge for South Carolina, who won’t have that hostile crowd to feed off.

“It’s a different vibe and it’s something we all have to get used to. Chuck Martin had a great line to our players, you have to create your own energy,” Martin said. “We’re probably not getting the energy from the game day environment. It’s got to come from the preparation.”

4. Martin and Sampson

Martin had high praise for Houston’s Kelvin Sampson. Sampson was very successful at Washington State and then Oklahoma before leaving the Sooners for Indiana. That proved to be a disaster, and Sampson was caught up in a recruiting scandal that led to a show-cause penalty. He waited out the penalty in the NBA and then returned to college at Houston, where he has led the Cougars to their most successful stretch since the Phi Slama Jama era of the early 80s.

“They’re a team that, as a coach there’s certain teams that I go to bed at night and get excited because there are teams that are unbelievably well-coached and Houston is one of them,” Martin said. “Kelvin Sampson is one of the better coaches in my generation, even though he’s slightly older than me. He’s one of the guys that, as a young, aspiring coach, I grew up watching his teams on tv, and he’s one I’ve always looked up to.”

5. Scouting the Cougars

Houston vaulted up to tenth in the country after a win over then-#14 Texas Tech. Houston returns most of the team that easily handled South Carolina 76-56 in Columbia last season. Only Nate Hinton, who had 17 points and 11 rebounds in that game and recently signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks, is gone. Regardless, Martin thinks both teams are better than they were in that game last year.

“We’re facing a very similar team that’s probably a lot like we are,” he said. “They’re trying to replace one guy that meant a lot to them, but they are returning a lot of guys that should be better at what they do. I think both teams are better than they were at this time last year when we played.”

With Hinton gone, Marcus Sasser, who had just five points in that game last season, is leading the Cougars at 17.7 points per game. He is shooting 50% from three, making four threes per game. Quentin Grimes, who had a game-high 24 points last season, is second on the team in scoring and rebounding at 16.0 and 7.3 per game despite being a 6-5 guard.

Since that last meeting, Martin believes the Gamecocks have gotten smaller but stronger. Sliding Justin Minaya to the four means the Gamecocks’ starting lineup is 6-4, 6-6, 6-6, 6-6, and 6-8. That’s good size in the backcourt, but not so much in the front cou, although they have good length and versatility to make up for the height differential. It’s a good matchup for the Cougars, whose starting forwards Justin Gorham and Brison Gresham, who combined for 16 points and 15 rebounds in the game last season, are 6-7 and 6-8.

“By playing Justin at the four we’re playing with more skill, and we really have not lost our physicality there,” Martin said. “They tend to play two big guys and they get those guards to shoot the ball and then they just try to physically beat you up at the rim.”

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (1-1) vs #10 Houston (3-0)

When: Saturday, December 5, 6:00 pm

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Watch: ESPN+