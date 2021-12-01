MBB: Five Things to Watch - Coastal Carolina

South Carolina begins its critical December with a visit to Coastal Carolina.

1. Beach trip

This game was originally scheduled for 2019, but a conflict forced South Carolina and Coastal Carolina to push it back a year. Then Covid hit, and they had to push it back again. South Carolina will finally make the trip to Conway this season. It may seem strange for an SEC team to visit a Sun Belt team, but there is a good reason for it.

South Carolina gets an early road test to help prepare for going on the road in league play, and the Gamecocks get to play in front of some fans who might not get the opportunity to see them play in Columbia.

“It’s fun. It takes our brand, our team, to a different part of the state. It’s kind of hard to drive from Horry County or somewhere on a Tuesday night,” Frank Martin said. “It’s kind of hard to get in here on a Tuesday night, so it’s our way of saying thanks to the fans that we have and bringing our product to them and give them a chance to see us play without having to drive two-and-a-half, three hours.”

2. Couisnard’s health

Junior Jermaine Couisnard only played 16 minutes against Rider and did not play the final 9:49 after he “tweaked” his groin. His availability for Wednesday’s game is unknown.

Couisnard leads the Gamecocks in points and threes, and he is shooting over 40% from behind the arc. Couisnard is also second on the team in assists and is averaging 3.7 rebounds per game.