MBB: Five Things to Watch - Coastal Carolina
South Carolina begins its critical December with a visit to Coastal Carolina.
1. Beach trip
This game was originally scheduled for 2019, but a conflict forced South Carolina and Coastal Carolina to push it back a year. Then Covid hit, and they had to push it back again. South Carolina will finally make the trip to Conway this season. It may seem strange for an SEC team to visit a Sun Belt team, but there is a good reason for it.
South Carolina gets an early road test to help prepare for going on the road in league play, and the Gamecocks get to play in front of some fans who might not get the opportunity to see them play in Columbia.
“It’s fun. It takes our brand, our team, to a different part of the state. It’s kind of hard to drive from Horry County or somewhere on a Tuesday night,” Frank Martin said. “It’s kind of hard to get in here on a Tuesday night, so it’s our way of saying thanks to the fans that we have and bringing our product to them and give them a chance to see us play without having to drive two-and-a-half, three hours.”
2. Couisnard’s health
Junior Jermaine Couisnard only played 16 minutes against Rider and did not play the final 9:49 after he “tweaked” his groin. His availability for Wednesday’s game is unknown.
Couisnard leads the Gamecocks in points and threes, and he is shooting over 40% from behind the arc. Couisnard is also second on the team in assists and is averaging 3.7 rebounds per game.
3. Good November
South Carolina didn’t get through the first month of the season unscathed, but Martin is happy with what South Carolina did.
“5-1 in the month of November,” he said. “Any time you go 5-1 in a month in our sport, you’re in a good place. We played some good teams.”
Now South Carolina has a chance to burnish its resume if it can earn a road win over Coastal Carolina and then beat a solid Georgetown team this weekend.
4. Toughness
In order to get those wins, Martin wants the Gamecocks to be tougher, specifically when it comes to drawing fouls and getting free throws. The gamecocks have attempted 16 fewer free throws than their opponents this season, despite having a size advantage in most games. Martin talked about what he saw after the Rider game.
“We didn’t play with toughness through contact,” Martin said. “That’s a thing I’m worried about, our toughness through contact. That’s across the board. Other than Devin Carter, everyone gets in there, there’s a little contact, instead of being strong and getting through the contact, we kind of get away from the contact.”
In addition to Carter, Keyshawn Bryant should help. He attempted five free throws in his season debut, and is good at getting to the rim.
5. Scouting the Chanticleers
Martin raved about Coastal Carolina head coach Cliff Ellis, who notched his 800th career win last week. Ellis is in his 15th season with Coastal Carolina.
“Cliff is one of the great coaches that doesn’t get the credit that he deserves,” Martin said. “Cliff Ellis belongs in the hall of Fame. He’s won everywhere he’s been, not just won, won big. His teams are unbelievably disciplined. They play the game the right way. I respect Cliff tremendously.”
The Chanticleers are led by 6-9 sophomore Essam Mostafa, who is averaging 18.5 points and 10. 5 rebounds this season. He will certainly test the Gamecocks’ toughness. 6-6 junior Ebrima Dibba is a tough matchup and is averaging 5.5 assists per game. As a team, Coastal is shooting just 27.2% from three, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying 23.0 three-pointers per game.
The Ws
Who: South Carolina (5-1) at Coastal Carolina (2-2)
When: 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 1
Where: HTC Center, Conway, SC
Watch: ESPN+
----
