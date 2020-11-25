It would be unwise to read too much into this exhibition game, but even keeping that in mind, if Lawson or Couisnard, or Justin Minaya or Keyshawn Bryant (you get the idea), is off his game Wednesday, it could be a sign the Gamecocks could be in for another frustrating season. The statistics may not be the best indicator, but pay attention to defense and effort to see who is engaged.

“We’ve had inexperienced guards,” Frank Martin said. “We can’t stub our toe at home like we have the past couple of years. We’ve got to clean that up and I’ve got to trust in the experience of our team that they’ve been through it collectively with that same group of guards that they’ll handle it better.”

Okay, you can’t really judge consistency in one game, but this is going to be a recurring question this season. Inconsistency, especially from the guard position, is what has torpedoed South Carolina the past few seasons. The no-shows against teams they should have taken care of (think Stetson) have been too common. There should be no excuses this season. AJ Lawson is a junior and Jermaine Couisnard a redshirt freshman. There is experience all around.

2. More Keyshawn

Keyshawn Bryant had a star-crossed sophomore campaign. When he was healthy, he was really good, but that was the exception. A knee injury cost him the first month of the season. He had strong games in the wins over Clemson and Virginia, but was slow getting back into game shape. He scored 15 in the upset of Kentucky, his season-high at the time, and appeared to have turned the corner. Then Bryant suffered a concussion just minutes into the next game and was back to square one. He missed a week and was not the same player when he came back. But the light came on over the last five games of the season, when Bryant averaged 15.6 points and 9.4 rebounds including career-highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds against Alabama.

During that stretch, Bryant showed he could succeed as a small-ball power forward. Martin would like to see more of that, giving South Carolina the ability to play positionless basketball and outrun teams.

“Keyshawn is one of the most intelligent players on our team,” Martin said. “He’s had a tremendous preseason. I really hope that he gets the season started the right way so he can get confidence and then take that next step as a player.”

3. No Nathan

The Gamecocks are healthy aside from walk-on Nathan Nelson, who has a broken hand. Nelson had a pin put in his hand and is likely out two or three weeks.

The walk-on played in 12 games last season. He scored just two points all year (and in his two seasons combined), but he was the hero of the Tennessee win for his effort on defense. Martin said Nelson had been playing “really, really well” in practice.

4. Fingers crossed

I wrote the same thing for the women’s game. Basketball games have been dropping from the schedule like turkeys from a helicopter. They’re being canceled or postponed faster than I can make note of them. The contact tracing is more punitive in basketball than football due to smaller roster size, which not only prevents a lot of the social distancing measures used in football, but there aren't eight players at every position. It’s happening in men’s and women’s basketball, to big programs and small. South Carolina has already seen one cancellation with Northwestern dropping out of the Hall of Fame Classic. Fortunately, organizers were able to get Liberty as a replacement. The Tennessee and Ole Miss men’s teams have canceled multi-team events. The UConn women have canceled their first four games. Mississippi State lost its MTE. Louisville had its season-opener canceled Monday morning, leading to coach Jeff Walz asking on Twitter for anyone who is willing to play to DM him. I don’t think anyone would disagree with his hashtag, #goingtobeonehellofayear.

Teams are doing everything they can within their programs to limit exposure. But ultimately all anyone can do is cross their fingers. It only takes one ignorant person refusing to wear a mask, socially distance, or monitor symptoms to shut down an entire program for two weeks*.

“Everyone that trusted in these mysterious bubbles that have no air in them, that have multiple teams from multiple leagues and they thought those were going to get done the right way was fooling themselves,” Martin said. “I anticipated that there is going to be change. I understood the fact that teams from different leagues with different testing, there is going to be a change. It is what it is.”

“Any time that we get to play a game this year,” he said, “it’s a win for our kids.”

*There are reports that the CDC is planning to reduce the quarantine time from 14 days to 7-10 days. Presumably the NCAA would follow this recommendation. We shall see.

5. Scouting the Cobras

Wednesday is the first day of the season for Division I schools, but Division II Coker has been in action since Saturday. The Cobras are 1-1 on the season, with a win over Carson-Newman and a loss to #2 Lincoln Memorial. Junior guard Chandler Lindsey is averaging 16 points per game on 46% shooting from three, exactly the sort of player that has given the gamecocks fits when they lose focus.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs Coker

When: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, November 25

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+

Warning: Due to safety precautions the entire arena will be emptied and sanitized between the women’s game and the men’s game. If you are lucky enough to be able to attend both games, you will still have to leave in between.