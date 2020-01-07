It had people calling for Martin’s job, although most of those people were calling for his job during the Final Four run. You can’t please some people, but Martin is pleased with how the team responded.

“I got really negative on the bench against Stetson, and I did it on purpose,” he said. “If you can’t be excited to be a real good teammate and do the job you’re asked to do, whether it’s play ten minutes or 35 in that game, you’re going to fail in life.”

It’s been a long time since the Gamecocks last took the court, and on top of that you can be forgiven if you tried to forget the last game. The loss to Stetson was embarrassing on its own, and it also undid much of the goodwill generated by the win over Virginia. Frank Martin didn’t mince words during or after the game,

“I was embarrassed and disturbed by how we took the court that day,” Martin said. “We’ve been good all week.”

2. Scheduling quirks

SEC play began last weekend, but South Carolina, Georgia, ole Miss, and Vanderbilt are late to the party. All four had a bye because they are not participating in the SEC/Big 12 challenge at the end of the month (the SEC has 14 teams, the Big 12 has ten, you can figure out the rest).

On the other hand, Florida is coming off a double-overtime game in which they came back from 21 points down to beat Alabama. It was the largest comeback in school history, but the Gators probably would have preferred another day to recover instead of the short rest.

It’s hard to predict how either team will respond tonight. Will it be rest or rust for the Gamecocks? And will there be any lingering fatigue for the gators?

3. Couisnard’s status

Jermaine Couisnard strained his back last Wednesday and has not practiced since. Couisnard has been one of South Carolina’s most consistent players on both sides of the ball, and losing him would be a blow.

“He’s going to try to practice (Monday) and that will determine if he can play,” Martin said.

Couisnard is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and a team-high 2.6 assists per game.

4. Peaks and Valleys

This may as well be a permanent fixture. How can a team win at Virginia and then lose to Stetson? There’s no easy answer, and there are a variety of causes. Letting missed shots affect defensive effort, communication, inexperience, a leadership void. When it comes to the last one, South Carolina simply doesn’t have a player with the mentality to force other players to get in line. Martin describes it as a lack of consistent leadership.

“That gives us too many peaks and valleys, at least for my liking,” he said. “It’s a matter of staying mentally connected so we can go out and perform to the best of our abilities, and hope the ball goes in the basket a little more than the other team.”

5. Scouting the Gators

Statistically, South Carolina and Florida are very evenly matched. Florida is led by senior forward Kerry Blackshear, Jr., a transfer from Virginia Tech. Blackshear is averaging 14.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, but his biggest skill is drawing fouls. black shear leads the SEC in free throws made (76) and attempted (90), and is shooting 84.4 percent, seventh-best in the SEC. That means that all of South Carolina’s young, inexperienced, inconsistent post players are going to have to contribute.

“He’s got great hands,” Martin said. He’s not going to lose the ball. That’s why he shoots so many free throws. He never misses a free throw and he knows how to get to the line. He’s a real good player. He plays like a fifth-year senior who’s been through the ropes.”

Guard Andrew Nembhard is another challenge. Nembhard is third in the SEC in assists at 5.8 per game, and perimeter defense has been a sore spot for South Carolina. The pressure gets even greater of Couisnard can’t play.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (8-5, 0-0) vs Florida (9-4, 1-0)

When: Tuesday, January 7, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPNU