“We’ve got to take responsibility - I take full responsibility for mine - and be better,” Woods said.

Woods is an experienced player and solid defender (more on that below), but he has struggled with turnovers that severely limit his effectiveness. Woods has 26 turnovers and just 19 assists, an almost unthinkable negative assist-to-turnover ratio for a point guard. He is averaging a turnover every seven minutes on the court.

Due to the COVID-diminished roster, Seventh Woods replaced Couisnard as the starting point guard, although Couisnard still handles the point for large stretches. Couisnard is distributing the ball well, but he is mired in a terrible shooting slump. Couisnard is shooting just 30% for the season and 26% in conference play.

South Carolina has plenty of issues right now, but nothing more glaring - and damaging - than issues at the point guard position. Jermaine Couisnard solidified the position last season, but he is part of a group that has struggled, all for different reasons.

TJ Moss scored 19 points in the first three games of the season, and looked like the highly-regarded player he was as a freshman before suffering an injury. But he missed two games and since returning has scored just eight points in five games and is barely playing ten minutes a game.

Trae Hannibal is the one player that hasn’t had any glaring deficiencies. He has become a steadier, more consistent version of the explosive but wild player he was last season, but he is still developing. Hannibal is averaging 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds, and consistently brings energy and effort.

2. Defense

In two of the last three games, South Carolina’s defense has been atrocious. Martin installed a new philosophy on the fly after the Auburn game and it worked against Georgia, but then was exposed by Vanderbilt. South Carolina’s defensive issues are many, but they start at the top: stopping the ball.

It was an issue last season, and it hasn’t been fixed yet. It’s also the reason Woods and Hannibal have gotten so many minutes at point guard. Martin likes their defensive potential. But the onus is on them to realize that potential.

“They can be elite on ball defenders,” Martin said. “They’ve got to find the desire to do that.”

3. Effort and Focus

Aside from the LSU game, when South Carolina played hard but ran out of gas at the end, it’s been easy to tell by the second media timeout if South Carolina will win or lose the game. Sure there was that run against Vanderbilt that gave a glimmer of hope, but it’s easy to tell right away which Gamecock squad has shown up.

“The self-accountability has to go through the roof right now,” Martin said. “We all have to man up and be accountable for my personal responsibility to a greater degree. If we can all do that a little bit better it should try to hide some of our mistakes.”

4. Lineup changes?

You might think, given all the issues, that the Gamecocks would be due for a lineup change, especially with Keyshawn Bryant, who has been the team’s best player, coming off the bench. But Martin isn’t looking to make any changes. For one thing, he likes having an explosive, well-rounded player like Bryant coming off the bench. For another, he is trying to establish some continuity that will allow players to play better together.

“I’m not in a place where the lineup is a problem or who’s starting or who’s off the bench,” Martin said. “We have to be more connected. You see the talent of this team with the way we score when we lose. But scoring points does not determine how good your team is. Talent does not determine how good your team is. Defense makes you be connected.”

5. Scouting the Gators

Florida weathered one of the scariest moments of the season when All-SEC forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court against Florida State. Florida’s next four games were postponed and then it took a while for Florida to figure out how to play without Johnson, but the Gators are on a four-game winning streak that includes wins over #6 Tennessee and #11 West Virginia and have climbed into the top 25 for the first time all season.

With Johnson sidelined, Florida has evolved to be a more balanced team. Five players (not including Johnson) score in double figures, and the Gators lead the SEC in three point percentage and field goal percentage.

“The ball is flowing more side-to-side,” Martin said. “The ball movement on their team is really good.”

Florida is middle of the pack on the defensive side of the ball (but “middle of the pack” is still better than “atrocious”). What Florida does exceptionally well is protect the rim: the Gators are fourth in the nation in blocked shots, averaging 5.9 per game.

“Defensively they’ve got size, athleticism, grit, and toughness on the perimeter,” Martin said. “Then they’ve got (Colin) Castleton and (Omar) Payne manning the rim. If you try to fight through the dribble you end up with size at the rim and they don’t get out of the way on the perimeter.”

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (4-6, 2-4) at #22 Florida (10-4, 6-3)

When: Wednesday, February 3, 6:30 pm

Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, FL

Watch: SEC Network