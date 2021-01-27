“He’s basically put on a ballcap like me, even though I still have better hair than him,” Martin said. “He’s out there spending a lot of time with Tre-Vaughn trying to teach him and help him. He’s become Tre-Vaughn’s personal coach to try to catch him up.”

Frink’s situation has taken a toll on the Gamecocks, Martin said, later adding that the Gamecocks have had to deal with a lot of “negative stress” this season. But Frink is making the best of the situation by becoming a personal coach for freshman center Tre-Vaughn Minott, who joined the team earlier this month.

“He’s in great spirits,” Martin said. “He’s around us every day. He’s very thankful, as I am, that we have medical staff and a trainer that are very careful, very cautious, and very protective of all our guys’ health beforehand, during an injury, or during an unknown as this virus has been.”

McCreary’s return came the same day South Carolina announced that Alanzo Frink will miss the rest of the season. Officially, Frink is out for “medical reasons,” but Martin strongly implied the cause is COVID-related. Frink started the first three game sof the season before the shutdown, and has not played since. He did attend Saturday’s game against Auburn, the first time he has been able to attend a game.

“I don’t know how productive he can be,” Frank Martin said. “He’s practiced three times since December 7. It’s hard to ask somebody that’s been in a competitive practice three times in eight weeks to be successful as a player when you’re trying to figure out the conditioning part.”

Jalyn McCreary practiced Monday, and was expected to practice Tuesday and be available to play Wednesday night. His return will bring some much-needed depth along the front line - the Gamecocks have been so short-handed that 6-5 Keyshawn Bryant had to play center against Auburn. How much McCreary is able to do is uncertain. He has barely practiced over the last two months and is nowhere near game shape.

South Carolina will have its most complete roster in two months, but loses a player for the season.

2. Frank’s health

The players aren’t the only ones dealing with negative stress and emotional turmoil. Martin loves practice, so depriving him of that has been frustrating. He also hasn’t been able to socialize with players.

“I can’t be who I am as a coach because I can’t be who I am as a person with our players,” Martin said. “The last 10-11 months have been crazy for everybody.”

Martin has been diagnosed with COVID-19 twice, once in May and again this winter. The second bout hit him much harder than the first, and recovery has been slow. Martin was asked Tuesday to rate his health on a scale of 1-10, and he made a surprising admission.

“Six. I’m a little better than average but not quite as special as I usually am,” he said. “I feel a lot better but I’m not there yet. If I didn’t have a responsibility to Ray Tanner, if I didn’t have a responsibility to this university that hired me nine years ago, and then to these players who signed up to play, I’d opt out and figure out a way to get healthy. I’m not all there right now.”

Martin has been bullish about continuing the season, saying several times that as long as the players want to play, he will keep going. However, it’s clear that this season is wearing on him.

3. Defense

South Carolina’s defense has been “not very good,” according to Martin, which is a very charitable description. It’s been pretty awful. On the bright side, Martin was able to identify where South Carolina has struggled: on the perimeter and in the post.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I wish I could give you a better answer.”

It’s easy to understand why South Carolina is struggling. Players are out of shape and out of position, and with limited practice time to adjust. But, as Martin said, it is what it is, and South Carolina has to try to make the best of a bad situation. Players also need to take some ownership of the situation.

“We’re not a good defensive team, and that’s our focus right now,” Martin said. “I’m trying to make some adjustments as a coach to protect our players a little bit, and then the players have to throw some self-accountability in there as we take on some of these adjustments.”

4. Couisnard’s struggles

At first glance, Jermaine Couisnard is putting up good numbers. He is averaging 12.1 points, same as last season, and his assist and rebound numbers are actually up. But those numbers are misleading. Couisnard has struggled tremendously in SEC games. He is shooting just 30% for the season, and an abysmal 24% in conference games. He’s had to share point guard duties with Seventh Woods, which has left him looking lost at times. He hasn’t lost his confidence (he’s tied with AJ Lawson for the most shot attempts on the team), he just isn’t effective.

“Jermaine’s a great dude, really competitive,” Martin said. “Confidence is never an issue with him. He’s one of those guys that it never really creeps in his mind. He wants to play well, he just hasn’t played well. COVID has impacted him back home in a hard, hard way.”

It’s especially hard to break out of a slump in the middle of the SEC grind. There aren’t any easy opponents, and practices are geared toward the next opponent.

“We’ve got to do it against guys that are lining up on the other side that are really good,” Martin said.

5. Scouting the Bulldogs

Georgia is about as much of a get-healthy opponent as there is in the SEC this season. Georgia’s defense is better than South Carolina’s (it almost has to be), but not by much.

The Bulldogs are ranked 273rd in the country in points allowed and 244th in opponents field goal percentage. They are 328th in the country in turnovers per game, which offers a glimmer of hope for the Gamecock defense.

The bad news for South Carolina, which can’t stop the ball on defense, is that Georgia has a very talented point guard. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 13.9 points and 7.1 assists per game. Controlling Wheeler will be key for South Carolina, but easier said than done.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (3-5, 1-3) vs Georgia (9-5, 2-5)

When: Wednesday, January 27, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPN2