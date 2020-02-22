“Maik Kotsar has been a really great leader for the team,” Wildens Leveque said. “It’s really helpful having Maik near us, helping us get better, teaching us things, because he’s been here four years. I’m pretty sure he knows what he has to do. He knows his role. He knows how to deal with Frank. All of that.”

Kotsar is also just 37 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Additionally, he has 642 rebounds, and a 1,000-point, 700-rebound career is an accomplishment. Kotsar is a testament to senior leadership, and he is leading by example.

Maik Kotsar’s stellar senior season continues. Frank Martin has praised Kotsar all season for his defense, but a couple of weeks ago he made a case for Kotsar as the SEC defensive player of the year. That brought some deserved attention to Kotsar, but he has excelled all over the court. He had a season-high 24 points plus seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals against the Bulldogs. It may have seemed far-fetched when Martin brought it up, but Kotsar is positioning himself for some post-season recognition (it helps that coaches love him).

LSU is part of a three-way tie for second place in the SEC. South Carolina is tied with Mississippi State a game behind that group.

2. Couisnard’s aggression

Jermaine Couisnard finished the Mississippi State game with 17 points, a strong finish after a slow start. Despite not shooting well (0-5 from three), Couisnard got his points in the second half by getting to the foul line (9-12). That wasn’t the first time he had a game go that way. It happened against Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.

Couisnard has attempted the most free throws on the team this season. Looking only at conference games, it’s by a wide margin (Couisnard has attempted 73, followed by Kotsar’s 41). Couisnard is only shooting 67 percent from the line, but that’s not too bad. The bigger issue is how inconsistent he is getting there. In the four games I mentioned, Couisnard has attempted 45 free throws, an average of 11.3 attempts. In the other eight games, he has attempted only 28 free throws, or 3.5 per game.

So what changes? Is it being passive? Is it getting desperate (two of those games were losses, and one was a nail-biter). It’s worth noting that those four games I highlighted are in the last five outings (the outlier was one attempt at Georgia, but that game was an outlier all around), so maybe it is just his evolution as a player.

3. Perimeter defense

As much of a sure thing as Kotsar’s defense is, South Carolina's perimeter defense has been inconsistent. The struggles were apparent against Mississippi State, when guard Nick Weatherspoon scored 14 of his 18 points in the second by repeatedly getting free from his man for a midrange jumper or drive to the rim.

It’s a bad time to be struggling with LSU on deck. Skylar Mays (16.5 points) and Javonte Smart (12.3 points) are athletic, talented guards. Mays in particular is good at getting to the foul line (13th in the SEC in attempts) and especially at converting once there (85.2 percent, fourth in the SEC).

Which brings us to South Carolina’s other problem: fouling. Especially reaching in. South Carolina had gotten better at avoiding reach in fouls over the past few weeks, but it came back strong against Mississippi State. As a team, LSU shoots 77 percent from the line, a concerning stat for South Carolina.

4. Pet Appreciation Day Part II

Less than 2,000 tickets remain for Saturday’s game, and it’s easy to see why. South Carolina already celebrated Pet Appreciation Day once, on National Love Your Pet Day this past Thursday for the women’s game against LSU. But since pets deserve a lot of appreciation, South Carolina is running it back again and doing it all over Saturday night.

There are a series of dog-themed promotions for Pet Appreciation Day. The first 500 fans will receive a collapsible water bowl and hot dogs will be $1. At halftime the Flying Houndz Frizbee Trick Dog Show will perform. Jaz and Gizmo performed Thursday, but there is no word if they will perform again Saturday.

If you are a terrible person who hates pets, it is also the Coaching for Literacy game. The coaches will wear green ties and lapel pins to bring awareness and help promote childhood reading and raise funds for local literacy work in the Columbia area. Also dogs.

5. Scouting the Tigers

The Tigers were the last SEC team to lose a conference game, but that first loss seems to have shaken the Tigers. Vanderbilt, of all teams, shot the lights out in handing LSU its first loss, and the Tigers have lost four of five, with only a win over Missouri. In a way, you can view it as things evening out: when LSu was 8-0 it included wins by two, one, four, four, and two points. The four losses have been by nine, one, six, and three points, so it’s not like LSU went from blowing people out to getting blown out. But it is a concern that LSU is no longer finding ways to win.

What has changed? LSU’s offense (80.6 points per game, 13th in the nation) is no longer compensating for its defense (73.0 points allowed, 279th in the nation). That figure jumps to 78.2 points allowed in conference games. Four of the last five opponents have shot better than 40 percent from three, and three have shot better than 47 percent overall.

South Carolina is 13-4 this season when scoring 70 or more points, with the fourth loss coming in the wild ending at Mississippi State.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (16-10, 8-5) vs LSU (18-8, 9-4)

When: Saturday, February 22, 6:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPN2