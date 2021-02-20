Jeremiah Tilmon missed Missouri’s last two games, both losses, due to a death in the family. He is expected to play Saturday. Tilmon was a force in the first meeting with South Carolina, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds and shooting 8-11 from the floor.

Justin Minaya suffered a head injury late in the Ole Miss game and also did not play against Tennessee. Minaya did return to practice Thursday, in a limited capacity. A decision on his availability was expected to be made after practice Friday.

On his call-in show Thursday, Frank Martin said he would be “shocked” if Jermaine Couisnard is able to play against Missouri. Couisnard injured his ankle early against Ole Miss and did not play against Tennessee.

South Carolina has lost four straight games since upsetting #22 Florida on February third. Missouri, meanwhile, rose to #10 in the country after beating Alabama on February 6, but has lost three straight since then.

South Carolina and #20 Missouri will both be trying to break a long losing streak when they meet Saturday.

2. Which Trey Anderson?

Despite starting against Tennessee, Anderson was a non-factor. He played just six minutes, finishing with one point and one rebound. Anderson was quickly yanked in the first half when he failed to go after a loose ball that was right in front of him.





The last time South Carolina and Missouri played, it was a different story. Anderson easily had the best game of his career. He scored 17 points in 24 minutes, and shot 7-9 including 2-3 from behind the arc. Anderson has just 13 points total in the rest of his career.





Anderson was a mismatch for Missouri as a small-ball four, but he hasn’t been able to recapture that spark. Does he just need to see the Tigers again?





3. Career-highs

South Carolina has an ignominious streak going: an opponent has set a new career-high for points in three of the last four games. DJ Stewart had an SEC career-high 29 for Mississippi State, Devontae Shuler had a career-high 31 for Ole Miss, and Victor Bailey had a career-high 29 for Tennessee. It’s like the 2007 football season when the Heisman frontrunner was whoever played South Carolina last week.





Anderson had the only career-high in the first game between these two, although Mark Smith had his SEC season-high.





“Nobody ever has career-highs against my teams,” Frank Martin said after the Ole Miss game. “(Now) Everybody comes in here and has a career-high. One thing my teams have is they have courage and they have unity and right now we’re trying to find both.”

4. Senior Day

South Carolina will hold its Senior Day festivities 15 minutes prior to tipoff. Managers Luke Colwell and Ryan Prendergast will be recognized. Senior guard Seventh Woods and junior forward Nathan Nelson will also be honored.

5. Scouting the Tigers

Missouri’s three-game losing streak has left the Tigers flailing. The loss to Georgia this week was especially disappointing. Missouri led by as much as 13 in the second half, but a late 18-4 run gave Georgia a comfortable victory.

Second-half slumps have been a recurring problem for the Tigers. They have been outscored by 16, 4, and 14 in their and three games, and each of their last seven SEC games. Even in the win over South Carolina, the Gamecocks played them to a 36-all draw in the second half. Cuonzo Martin thinks fatigue has been a factor in the second half lulls. Look for him to substitute more to try to keep minutes down

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (5-10, 3-8) vs #20 Missouri (13-6, 6-6)

When: Saturday, February 20, 2:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPN2