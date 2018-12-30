Well, that time is coming. Monday’s game is the final tuneup before conference play begins January 5 at Florida. It’s also a chance to break a four-game losing streak. That losing streak is a little misleading. South Carolina is playing significantly better than it was early in the season, when it lost to Stony Brook and Wofford. But the better play hasn’t resulted in wins because the last three games have been against the #5 team in the country (twice), and a team that made the Sweet 16 last season.

“It’s all about league play,” Frank Martin said. “I’m not into winning in November and claiming that we’re a Top 20 team in November. Would I rather do it that way? Yes. But even when that’s the place that you’re at, it’s all about your league. That’s what it’s all about and getting guys ready.”

That’s okay with Martin. He pointed to a couple of seasons earlier in his tenure. In his first season, South Carolina went 10-3 with a non-conference schedule full of cupcakes, and then 4-14 in the SEC. In 2014-15, South Carolina went 9-3 with some impressive wins, but filled out the schedule with pushovers. In both cases the non-conference schedule didn’t prepare that team for the SEC. South Carolina went 4-14 in the SEC in 2012-13 and 6-12 in 2014-15 and Martin won’t let that happen again, even if it means a brutal stretch like the one South Carolina just experienced.

“That’s why we schedule those kind of games,” Martin said. “We have to prepare to compete with that kind of effort and pace at a consistent basis. You don’t learn that playing inferior opponents.”

2. Who’s in uniform?

In the games against Virginia and Clemson, South Carolina was down three starters (Justin Minaya, Maik Kotsar, and T.J. Moss). It played only eight men against Virginia, including Evan Hinson, who practiced with the football team that same day. Nine players saw action against Clemson, when little-used Jason Cudd played three minutes, but Hinson played only six minutes and South Carolina basically went the entire game with a seven-man rotation. Martin was substituting on almost every whistle to try to create as much rest as possible. Not surprisingly, fatigue was an issue in both games.

“We fought it at times, but we don’t understand how hard you have to play every single time,” Martin said. “We had great defensive possessions, but we also had ones where the guy on the ball is a little tired, just not tough enough yet to lock in and stay committed and then he relaxes and their fifth-year senior says go.”

Minaya (knee) is still about a week away from returning. Moss (ankle/foot) is at least six weeks away, meaning the earliest he would return is mid-February. With high ankle sprains like the one he suffered notoriously hard to predict, and only a handful of games left in the season when he returns, a redshirt season is a possibility. Kotsar has returned to practice following his concussion, and will play Monday. However, Kotsar did come down with a case of pink eye, which is comically appropriate.

3. The world of A.J.

Freshman A.J. Lawson burst onto the scene early in the season, leading the Gamecocks in scoring, taking over the point guard role, and displaying tantalizing potential. Since scoring a career-high 25 points against Coastal Carolina, Lawson has come back to earth a little. Whether it is because opponents are catching up to him, or just better opponents, Lawson has seen his scoring average drop to 13.1 points (still best on the team) and his shooting percentage plummet to 37 percent. He was 5-16 against Wyoming, 3-7 against Michigan, 1-5 against Virginia, and 2-15 against Clemson, just 26 percent.

Martin contrasted Lawson with Clemson’s Marcquise Reed. Reed is shorter and less athletic than Lawson, but a fifth-year senior. He knows how to find openings against the defense and get the looks he wants. Lawson sometimes seems unsure whether to drive or spot up, pass or shoot.

“The difference between a young guy and old guy is real simple,” Martin said. “Young guys don’t know where their spots are, old guys do. Old guys find their spot and when they get to it I don’t care what you do defensively, they’re very comfortable. Young guys are just, let me go score, but they’ve got no idea how to score.”

For the Gamecocks to win in the SEC, Lawson will have to score. He also has to keep doing the other things. Lawson leads the Gamecocks in assists and is third on the team in rebounds, and a key to the Gamecocks’ on ball defense. During this same stretch when points are hard to come by, Lawson has averaged 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 steals, matching or exceeding his season averages.

That, more than anything, has Martin singing his praises. Lawson didn’t get down on himself when the shots didn’t fall, and nearly led a comeback.

“I thought he grew up today because he stayed aggressive on offense and stayed aggressive on defense,” Martin said. “He had seven rebounds, and those are the things he’s capable of doing, but we need him to score. He took 15 shots, he’s got to make some.”

4. “I really, really like this team.”

When you factor in the schedule and the injuries, it’s not as much of a surprise when Martin says, in spite of the poor record, that he likes what he sees from the Gamecocks. The freshmen are talented and getting better. Chris Silva seems to have gotten over his early season disappearing act (he suggested Sunday it was because he cut his hair, a reverse-Sampson, if you will). Hassani Gravett has found his role, providing scoring and defense as the team’s sixth man.

Best of all, despite the losses and everything that has gone wrong, the team hasn’t given up. That is what has Martin feeling good.

“We’ve just got to keep fighting. They’ve got to keep learning,” Martin said. “I really like this team. I like the people on this team. I like the makeup of this team. I’m excited by the growth that we’ve shown. If you take Wyoming out, think about where we were at November 1st, and think about where we’re at right now even with the adversity that’s hit our team through injuries.”

5. Scouting the Crusaders

The game is, essentially, a glorified scrimmage to help South Carolina with a little fine-tuning before facing Florida. North Greenville is a Division II school, and not a very good one. North Greenville’s only win this season came in the season-opener at North Georgia. Since then North Greenville has lost 10 straight games and has been off since December 15.

The Crusaders are led by Kovi Tate and Roderick Howell. Tate, a 6-6 forward, is averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in just 25 minutes per game. Howell, a 6-6 forward from athletic powerhouse Rock Hill, is averaging 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (4-7) vs North Greenville (1-10)

When: Monday, December 31, 2:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+

