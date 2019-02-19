South Carolina and Ole Miss are tied for the critical fourth seed in the SEC tournament with matching 8-4 records. This is the only meeting of the season between the two teams, so the winner gets the head-to-head tiebreaker. Ole Miss, like South Carolina, started conference play strongly, winning it’s first three game, including upsets of Mississippi State and Auburn before suffering its first conference loss to LSU (sounds familiar, right?). Ole Miss was was briefly ranked, but fell out of the top 25 during a four game losing streak. However, that was followed by the current four game winning streak, and that gets us to today.

2. Bubble watch

South Carolina’s bubble is about as flimsy as it gets, with a NET ranking of 94 And KenPom ranking of 93. Ole Miss is the last opponent on South Carolina’s regular season schedule that currently has a winning conference record, making this an essential game to build its resume. South Carolina also needs Mississippi State and Alabama, its next two opponents, to win, and then beat them on the road. Road wins over opponents with winning records always look good. And then of course, South Carolina has to make a run in the SEC Tournament, which is why that four seed and the double bye is so important.

3. It’s still raining threes

South Carolina tied the school record, set in 2007 against Campbell, with 16 made threes. It continued the surge in shooting that has seen South Carolina make 55 percent of its threes over the last five games. Throwing out the Kentucky game, when it went just 5-17 from three, South Carolina has made 11 against Georgia, 10 against Arkansas, the then-season-high 14 against Tennessee, and 16 against Texas A&M, shooting 60 percent in those games and making more than half each time.

South Carolina, which went 0-18 from three in the season-opener, is now shooting 36 percent for the season, but a league-leading 41.8 percent from three in conference games. The key to the strong shooting, according to players and coaches, is the man in the middle, Chris Silva.

Silva has recovered from his early season slump and is back to drawing double teams and being the focal point of opposing defenses. And, just as importantly, A.J. Lawson and Tre Campbell have learned how to play with a dominant big man.

“These guys hadn’t played with Chris before,” Martin said. “All these first year guards around him are learning to play. They’re learning to understand the stuff that we do and where Chris is comfortable with the ball and where he’s not.”

As anyone who watches high school basketball knows, playing through the post, whether it is throwing entry passes or spacing while the ball is in the post, is a lost art. Even at the college level, players like Silva don’t grow on trees, and Campbell was in the same boat as Lawson.

“We’ve been working on a three-point shooting a lot lately,” Lawson said. “Things open up because everyone is focusing on doubling down on Chris. If we get the ball to Chris, he passes back out and it’s open treys because everyone is focusing on Chris.”

4. No rest for the weary

With Evan Hinson’s decision to focus on football, combined with season-ending injuries to Justin Minaya, T.J Moss, and Jason Cudd (plus Jermaine Couisnard never getting eligible) South Carolina is down to eight scholarship players. Those left standing know that they won’t be getting much rest, and have to adjust accordingly, and it starts in practice.

“We’ve got to manage our time,” Silva said. “Coach is doing a really good job of managing practice, making sure at the same time we got hard but we don’t overdo stuff. We’ve got to be sharp every time we practice.”

5. Scouting the Rebels

As mentioned earlier, Ole Miss has been a streaky team this season. First year coach Kermit Davis has Ole Miss playing a more efficient brand of offense than it did recently, when it often relied on one streak shooter to get hot.

Irmo native Devontae Shuler will be playing his first game back home. The sophomore is averaging 9.7 points, third on the team, and 4.0 rebounds, fourth on the team. Breein Tyree is the main threat, though, averaging 18.4 points per game and shooting nearly 40 percent from three. Tyree has made a major jump under Davis, with his scoring average rising 8 points and his shooting percentage rising nine points overall and five points from three.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (13-12, 8-4) vs Ole Miss (18-7, 8-4)

When: Tuesday, February 19, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network

