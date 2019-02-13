Tennessee shot 56 percent in the win, and was for more efficient turning rebounds and turnovers into points. Tennessee was +12 in both points off turnovers and second chance points, despite only forcing four more turnovers than South Carolina and having one less offensive rebound. The loss dropped South Carolina to 1-13 all-time against #1 teams.

Tennessee won the first meeting between the teams 92-70, but the score is somewhat misleading. South Carolina held its own for three-quarters of the game, and trailed just 60-58 midway through the second half. But Tennessee’s relentless offensive pressure got the best of South Carolina in the final 10 minutes. South Carolina wore down and Tennessee pulled away for a comfortable win.

2. Silva Support

Chris Silva had 28 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in the game, and was the best player on the court in the first half, when he scored 22. But he disappeared down the stretch, a combination of fatigue and his teammates not even looking for him on offense. After the game, Frank Martin said, “He was in a street fight all by himself and nobody helped him.”

It was true. Only Tre Campbell scored in double figures, with 14 points. A.J Lawson, Keyshawn Bryant, and Hassani Gravett combined for just thirteen points, eight turnovers, and four assists.

There is reason to believe those three will produce more Wednesday night. Bryant only played 10 minutes due to a knee injury, and clearly wasn’t himself. He is also playing his best basketball of the season since that game. Lawson was mired in a mini-slump that had everyone wondering if he had hit the freshman wall. He has since bounced back with three of his best shooting games of the season. And Gravett has been kind of hit or miss all season, so he could go off for 20 points on any given night (or 4 points).

3. Free throws matter

After the Arkansas game, Martin complained about the Gamecocks’ inability to get to the free throw line consistently.

“Our challenge continues to be not getting annihilated on free throw attempts,” Martin said. “We’ve got to figure out a way for someone other than Chris Silva to shoot free throws for us.”

The numbers back that up. South Carolina has attempted 511 free throws this season, and Silva has attempted 150 (29 percent). Lawson has the next most, with 95, followed by Bryant with 57. It’s even more lopsided in conference games, when Silva has attempted 31 percent of South Carolina’s free throws.

What Martin’s complaint doesn’t take into account, is South Carolina’s failure to capitalize when it does get to the line. The Gamecocks are shooting just 69.5 percent from the stripe, and it has dropped to 66 percent in conference play. Silva is shooting 75 percent from the line (78 in conference), and has 32 percent of the free throws made (37 percent in conference), but he is being dragged down by the likes of Bryant (who shot “2-176 from the foul line” according to Martin) and Maik Kotsar, who get to the line but are shooting under 55 percent.

And then there is the issue of the home/road splits. South Carolina averages 25.7 free throws attempts per game at home, but only 17.7 in road and neutral site games. But even when South Carolina has gotten to the line, it hasn’t mattered. South Carolina shot 36 percent from the line at Kentucky, 56 percent at Georgia, and 43 percent at LSU, numbers that would make even Lakeem Jackson cringe.

4. Be patient

Martin made an interesting comment, saying the freshmen have taught him to be patient. He was referring to Lawson, and Frink, but especially Bryant. Bryant is extremely talented but also raw. He’s a superb athlete who didn’t have to learn the nuances of the game in high school because he was just plain better than everyone else on the court.

At halftime against Arkansas, Bryant was having a freshman dud of a game. He had two points and three turnovers in the first half, and Martin admitted that if he had anyone else to put in the game, Bryant would have gone to the bench. But the Gamecocks’ depth is non-existent, and Bryant rebounded for a terrific second half and along with Lawson led the Gamecocks to a come-from-behind win.

“These kids, the way they respond and they keep coming back, they’ve made me be patient,” Martin said. “In the past if I had more depth I probably don’t play Keyshawn much in the second half.”

The biggest improvement Bryant has shown since the beginning of the season is with his jump shot. He was purely a driver and dunker early in the season, but he has added a nice mid-range jump shot and makes just enough threes that defenders have to honor his jump shot.

“Frank noticed I had a little jumper and he wanted me to trust in my shot,” Bryant said. “He put that trust in me and I took advantage of it.”

Now if he could just make his free throws.

5. Scouting the Volunteers

Tennessee is a solid defensive team, but most of the damage is done with imposing, relentless scoring. Tennessee is averaging 85.4 points per game, best in the conference and seventh in the country. Tennessee is fourth in the country in scoring margin at 18.1 points, and second in the country in field goal percentage at 52 percent, which makes you wonder when they missed that many shots.

Watching Tennessee in person, what the stat sheet doesn’t show is just how deep and talented the Volunteers are on offense. Grant Williams is the top scorer and best player, but he has plenty of help. The Volunteers have five players averaging at least 11 points per game, and all could be the leading scorer on another team.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (12-11, 7-3) at #1 Tennessee (22-1, 10-0)

When: Wednesday, February 13, 6:30 pm

Where: Thompson-Boiling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Watch: SEC Network



