But Couisnard returned to practice Thursday and was “full go,” according to Frank Martin. That means he should be ready to play against Tennessee. Couisnard is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a team-high 2.6 assists per game this season, and is typically the first player off the bench.

Guard Jermaine Couisnard missed the Florida game with a strained back. He injured his back following the Stetson loss, and did not practice going into the Florida game. Frank martin was optimistic that Couisnard would be able to practice Monday, but that wasn’t the case. Couisnard participated in the morning shootaround Tuesday, but was not fullspeed and Martin thought the best decision was to hold him out.

2. Consistency (or lack thereof)

After the loss to Florida, someone joked that “the only consistent thing about South Carolina basketball is inconsistency.” It’s funny because it’s true, but what is so frustrating this season is that the problem isn’t consistency from game to game, it’s consistency from possession to possession.

Martin complained about careless turnovers at critical moments, when players’ focus should have been highest. He called them “deflating,” He could live with turnovers resulting from aggressive moves, but, “Taking the ball and throwing it to the other team, those are deflating turnovers,” he said.

South Carolina perhaps could have recovered from those turnovers if it got consistent defensive effort. But the inconsistency on that side of the ball has been even more infuriating.

3. Get to the rim

The most glaring offensive issue for South Carolina is that it has become almost entirely a jump-shooting team. The last few years, South Carolina knew that, if all else failed, it could dump the ball down to Chris Silva in the post and he would score or draw a foul. This year the only inside scoring option is - (checks notes) - Maik Kotsar?

“We can’t score at the rim,” Martin said. “We’re a one-man band scoring at the rim and that’s Maik Kotsar, and that’s not his strength. When you don’t score at the rim you’ve got to make jump shots.”

It seemed like a subtle dig at AJ Lawson, who seemed to get to the rim at will last year. This year, it seems like he has opted to settle for more jump shots. The numbers show a conflicted story. Lawson is averaging about one more shot attempt per game this year (10.9 shots per game last year, and 11.7 this year), and it is a three-pointer (4.6 threes last year, 5.4 this year) even though he shot 36 percent last year and 34 percent this year. However, his free throw attempts are up slightly (4.1 free throws last year, 4.6 this year) and he has improved his free throw percentage from 66 percent to 76 percent. Lawson has improved his overall shooting percentage and his scoring average is up 1.8 points per game. With Silva gone, Lawson was expected to shoulder more of the scoring load this year. He has, but perhaps not to the degree that was expected. It’s worth considering though, that star players’ statistics typically get better in conference play as rotations shorten and game plans become more focused on top players.

It’s worth noting (and Lawson is most definitely not a part of this), that the Gamecocks have fully embraced former coach Darrin Horn’s strategy that free throws don’t count on the scoreboard. South Carolina is middle of the pack in the SEC in free throws attempted, but dead last in free throw percentage, and 338th out of 350 in the entire country.

Some of the problem is not having Silva and his incredible ability to draw (and commit) fouls. But you also have players who are shying away from attacking the rim because they don’t want to shoot free throws. South Carolina’s opponents have attempted 60 more free throws this year, and made 76 more free throws. That’s an extra 76 points South Carolina has spotted opponents.

4. Laik Maik

By the way, I’ve been as hard on Kotsar as anyone, but he deserves some recognition. Martin beats the “experience matters” drum so much that it’s easy to forget that it’s not just an excuse, there is some truth to it. Kotsar is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds, and he has career-highs in every category.

Just as importantly, he plays hard and doesn’t take plays off. It’s good to see after the roller coaster career Kotsar has had to this point. He started on a Final Four team as a freshman, an after an even better sophomore season, Kotsar looked poised to become a key player last year. But he wilted under the pressure and his confidence got so shaken he was benched by the end of the season. This season didn’t start much better, with just eight points, five rebounds, and seven fouls total in the first two games. Then he woke up, grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds against Cleveland State and has scored in double figures in nine of t11 games and is second on the team in scoring and leading the Gamecocks in rebounds, blocks, and steals.

5. Scouting the Volunteers

This is not last year’s Volunteers. Gone are Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, and Jordan Bone, off to the NBA. And then Lamonte Turner, who torched South Carolina the past and was one of the best point guards in the SEC, was lost for the season with an injury. If you’re saying, “Well that’s just about everybody I’ve heard of!” I feel your pain. Jordan Bowden is still there, averaging 12.2 points. I remember him.

But Tennessee has a wild card (and you know what wild cards usually do to the Gamecocks): 6-3 point guard Santiago Vescovi. The 2020 prospect from Uruguay via Australia enrolled early and, following Turner’s injury, gained eligibility to play this season. He has started the last two games, his only two games, and averaged 15 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. That’s the good. The bad is 12 of his 17 shot attempts have been from three (he’s made just one two-point field goal), and he has also committed 14 turnovers in two games, including nine in his first game against LSU. If you’re scoring at home, that’s 15 combined baskets and assists against 14 total turnovers. In football we call that keeping both teams in the game.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (8-6, 0-1) at Tennessee (9-5, 1-1)

When: Saturday, January 11, 1:00 pm

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Watch: SEC Network