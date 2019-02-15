If you forget about the Kentucky game (and haven’t we all?), South Carolina is on a tear from long range. It made 11-16 from behind the arc against Georgia (better than it shot from the free throw line, 9-16), 10-15 against Arkansas, and 14-23 against Tennessee, setting a season-high for made threes. In those three games total, South Carolina is 35-54, 65 percent from three (it drops to 56 percent if you include the Kentucky game).

With the loss at Tennessee, South Carolina dropped into a tie for the fourth seed with Ole Miss. Both teams are 7-4 in conference, and they meet Tuesday night in Columbia. Alabama is a game behind South Carolina and Ole Miss at 6-5, with a large pack at 5-6. Kentucky is two games ahead of them at 9-2.

The key, as simple as it sounds, has been taking open shots. Nobody has forced up early threes, and most have come in the flow of the offense or on plays designed to get someone open. The ball goes in and everyone starts feeling good. Streak shooters like Hassani Gravett, Tre Campbell, and even Felipe Haase need an early make to get them going, and that is more likely to happen when the Gamecocks don’t force shots.

Sometimes it really is a simple game, isn’t it?

3.Where do the Gamecocks rank?

The NCAA replaced the old RPI ratings with the new NET rating system. After a rocky debut that highlighted all the flaws in the rating system, it has sort of evened out and teams are rated where the eye test agrees, if anyone still believes in it. But the selection committee is supposed to use it, so it matters. South Carolina is ranked 97th in the NET rankings, 12th in the SEC. In the old RPI, South Carolina is ranked 69th (although Kansas is ranked first, which isn’t a good endorsement). In the KenPom rankings, which are fairly reliable, South Carolina is ranked 93rd, 10th in the SEC.

The lowest RPI for a team with an at-large bid was 71 for Syracuse in 2016. So South Carolina is inside that window, except the RPI isn’t used anymore.

That makes the seeding for the SEC Tournament that much more important, since South Carolina’s postseason chances hinge on winning the tournament.

4. Powell named SEC Legend

On Friday the SEC announced its 2-19 SEC Legends, and Carlos Powell was the representative from South Carolina. Powell, from Florence, SC, played from 2001-2005, is in the top ten in career points, and led South Carolina to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2004 and the 2005 NIT championship. He led South Carolina in scoring for three seasons and rebounding for two seasons.

Powell got a few tryouts with NBA teams but never caught on, instead settling for a productive career overseas. In 2017 he played in Venezuela, winning league MVP honors.

As a side note, I always thought Powell was underrated and underappreciated. His career overlapped with flashier teammates like Renaldo Balkman,Tarence Kinsey, Rolando Howell, and Tre Kelley, some of who had a popularity that was never matched by production (*cough - Balkman - *cough). Powell was always the clear team leader in emotion and play. He played the type of positionless basketball that is the trend today.

5. Scouting the Aggies

Texas A&M has struggled through a down season, Three players from last season’s squad declared for the NBA Draft (only one, Robert Williams of “Time Lord” fame, got drafted). Texas A&M turned to a trio of junior college transfers and a grad transfer from Tennessee State. It’s gone about as well as you would expect.

However Texas A&M has won its last two games, over Missouri and Georgia. Texas A&M doesn’t shoot well, but does a good job on the glass, where South Carolina often struggles. TJ Starks and Wendell MItchell, one of those juco transfers, lead the Aggies in scoring. Mitchell

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (12-12, 7-4) vs Texas A&M (10-13, 3-8)

When: Saturday, February 16, 1:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network

